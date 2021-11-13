Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Strategy is MORE Foldable, OnePlus 10 Pro CRAZY Price & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Microsoft for the first time in a while. A couple of days ago the company announced Windows 11 SE which is essentially a stripped version of Windows 11 designed for education. This OS is made for running on low-end hardware meaning its built to compete with Chromebooks. Unlike Windows 10S this one won't come with the Microsoft Store pre-installed and will let you install third-party apps like Zoom or Chrome as they're claiming they want you to have a choice to work with what's best for you. Of course you do see some limitations like the lack of Snap Layouts and other features, limiting you to a single mode that places apps side by side. Microsoft's Surface SE is the first device running on Windows 11 SE and that one starts at 249 for 4 Gigs of RAM and 64 Gigs of storage which totally screams Chromebooks hold my beer. There's also devices coming from other companies like Dell, HP and more. So for those of you worried that your PC wouldn’t be able to run Windows 11, I wouldn't say this is ideal unless you're into Chromebooks but hey, it's an alternative.

If you thought we were done with AirPods leaks now that the third generation is out, think again. Also, make sure you watch our review of these as I have a lot to say. That said, we're still waiting on the pros, and if you remember, Multiple reports from trusted sources like Mark Gurman and Ming Chi Kuo said they would happen in 2022 and with a stemless design. So, about the date, we have a new report from Tron, where he's citing supply chain sources, saying that we can expect these in Q3 of 2022. And I know, I'm scratching my head too over this timing. Apparently this information comes from the same sources that gave Kuo his dates but we should still take it with a grain of salt considering how the third generation AirPods went. Now as for the design, Mark Gurman also claimed that we could expect some design changes with the stems being gone for a more Galaxy Buds like design and it seems that might continue. Mac Rumors cites sources discussing changes to the case, which would make sense if the stems are gone. So yeah, watch my AirPods 3 review and let's see how this goes, cause I'm waiting on those pros.

Let's shift gears on to a company we haven't discussed in a hot minute, that being OnePlus. And the reason we haven't talked about them is because they skipped the T variant for the 9 Series, so leaks and news have been kinda dry other than that 9RT they released which was an exclusive to China. Well, OnLeaks is back at it again and just gave us some 5K renders for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. From these pictures we can only see the back of the phone showing a matte black color variant and it also features a pretty unique triple camera array that kind of reminds me of the S21 Ultra if you flipped the hump sideways. We didn't really get any images of the display but according to the sources it'll be a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and most likely still rocking a punch hole. It's also expected start at 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of storage paired with a 5000 mAh battery. Finally, and its kinda early to speculate but, this leak suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in most regions in the first half of next year but you might not like the price. We're talking 1069 bucks… Yes, not 999, 1069! I'm sorry but the Pixel 6, that camera better serve Never Settle coffee every morning if it plans to succeed.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk Samsung but, we'll be taking a break from the S22 leaks to talk about their foldables! The other day I tweeted out that I keep seeing more and more people rocking Z Fold's out in the wild and it looks like popularity for foldables is increasing after all. According to a new document leaked by the Elec, Sammy is planning to increase production for both of their foldables with the Z Flip seeing a larger increase. According to the document, instead of 1 million units they'll be producing 2.9 Million for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.. And when it comes to the Z Flip, instead of 2.2 they'll be manufacturing 6.9 million units of the Z Flip 4. Of course this still isn’t enough to reach the Galaxy S Series but it is a great thing to see foldables get more and more popular as time goes by. Another thing to note from this document is that the S21 FE isn't dead and they should be doing 9.3 million units for it and they even have plans for another variant for the S22. This report also claims that the S22 will be released on January 5 at CES which we have heard before but, multiple reports hint that early February is a more realistic date.