Pocketnow Daily: Samsung says the Fold is READY… But Is It? (video)

B&H Mega Deal Zone: Apple hardware slashed by up to $1,000

Deals. B&H currently has a Mega Dealzone that started yesterday and will last for 72hrs so until the end of tomorrow. They have deals on Apple products like $500 off the 2014 Mac Mini, up to $1000 on the 2018 MacBook Pro’s, up to $700 off iMacs and up to $560 off iPad Pros.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G available on Verizon starting June 20

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G just launched at Verizon as part of their Up to Speed Event yesterday. It will start at $999 which is kind of nice because the Galaxy S10 5G costs $1300 and they are offering trade-ins as well.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 coming June 23, report claims

According to teasers from ASUS, the ROG 2 Phone will feature a 120Hz display and according to a new Taiwan report we could be seeing it this Sunday. The report mentions it would cost around $635 and bring other specs like a Snapdragon 855 and 12GB of RAM.

Possible Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL dimensions mentioned by leak

We have some dimensions for the upcoming Pixels from OnLeaks himself. The regular Pixel 4‘s display will likely be of 5.6in or 5.8in while the 4 XL will be between 6.2in or 6.4in. The tweet also includes the thickness of the phones including the camera bump, which will add a full extra millimeter in thickness. 9 Huawei foldable smartphone patent suggests double fold approach We have new patents and concepts for Huawei’s new foldable phone, If it happens. It is another out-folding design that wraps around its edges when it folds. The company believes this approach is more viable than Samsung’s. The display looks huge when unfolded and it would bend in two different spots.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Fold reportedly not arriving in July, ‘nothing has progressed’ since April Samsung executive: Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market

Samsung’s Display Vice President just came out on record and stated that the display problems of the Galaxy Fold have been ironed out and that it is ready to hit the market and that it will grab a lot of attention when it does so. Now, we still don’t have a launch date but rumors are split between a July launch date and it happening at the Galaxy Note 10’s Unpacked Event.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow