Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Might Have a Galaxy S22 PROBLEM, iMac Pro and AirPods Pro 2 LEAKS & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Microsoft and the Windows 11 adoption rate which is definitely more positive than the last time we talked about them. Initially, Microsoft was having a huge issue with only 0.21% of Windows users updating their PCs to Windows 11, and that's even with it being a free upgrade but, things have started to pick up. A new report from AdDuplex claims that Windows 11 usage has nearly doubled from 8.6% in November, to 16.1% in January of this year. The report is based on data collected from around 60 thousand Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs that are running their SDK and of course, it doesn't take into account PCs with older versions of Windows. Now, even if this seems slow, apparently people are still upgrading to Windows 11 twice as fast as thy did to Windows 10 so things don't seem to be going too bad for Microsoft. Let us know if you've upgraded because, I've noticed that even if your computer is capable of running the update, right now, none of my PCs is getting the update the regular way.

Let's shift gears on to OPPO and foldables. Yes, the company had a ton of buzz going on with the Find N last month and a new leak suggests that they're already working on another. According to a new report from 91Mobiles, OPPO has reportedly started working on their first flip foldable smartphone that could be released in Q3 of 2022. If you think about it, this flip phone could have a more minimal crease in the middle, a better hinge mechanism, a flagship display and a newer processor than its predecessor, and its expected to cost even less than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is already very competitive at $999. The report mentions that the device's name hasn't been finalized yet and that it's unclear if it'll be branded under the Find Series. They also claim that OPPO is also working on the successor to the Find N but it's too early to talk rumors for that one. Let's see if this one will make it out of China because the Find N is a pretty cool phone, I can't wait to see what they do with the clamshell form factor... Especially for less than 999.

Next up let's talk Apple and some of their most anticipated products we should be getting by the end of this year. We have a new report from Mark Gurman diving into what we can expect from the new iMac Pro and the second generation AirPods Pro. Starting with the iMac, he claims it'll be bigger than the current 24-inch, probably at 27-inches but it'll bring a similar design to the M1 iMac from last Spring. He also expects this model to be powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which goes against other reports claiming we'd be getting something more powerful. He also slightly mentioned that Apple is saving the M2 for the new MacBook Air that's coming later this year. When it comes to the AirPods Pro, we can reportedly expect a "big update". The report mentions that they will be featuring a stem-less design that resembles the Beats Studio Buds from last year. Finally, they will also bring feature motion sensors that would enable fitness tracking capabilities, in addition to the other leaks we've been hearing for forever now. Let's see what we get.

Finally, for the hottest news today let's talk about Sammy, the Galaxy S22 Series and the batch of leaks we've gotten these past few days both good and bad. Starting with the good, we've been getting some case renders for official Samsung cases for the Series but now, we get some IRL images that show the boxes for these cases and they also confirm the designs we've been seeing for months now. And can I just say, even that white case for the Ultra looks amazing. Moving on to the not-so-positive section, let's talk about the processors depending on your region. We have a new report from SamMobile suggesting that the Exynos 2200 S22's will be available in Europe, Southwest Asia, the Middle East and Africa. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants will be available in China, Japan, Latin America, North America, South Korea and Southeast Asia. So yeah, it looks like Exynos won't be as limited as we thought which ends up being a problem for the vast majority of consumers that prefer Qualcomm. And finally, it looks like Samsung might be facing some delays when it comes to production. We have a new tweet from Jon Prosser where he claims that due to supply chain issues, the S22 line up might have a slight setback. He says that Pre-orders for all devices will still happen on the day of the event, but the availability has now been split. Apparently the Ultra could come on February 25th but the rest of the Series has been pushed to March 11th.