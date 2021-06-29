samsung-google-oneui-smartwatch

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is $149 off, M1 iMac and more are also on sale

Sony’s BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV, Android phones and more are on sale

It’s been a pretty big week for deals so, let’s end the week the way we started it, with a couple more good ones, that you can always skip in the time codes! Starting with the M1 MacBook Air whish is still getting a 100 dollar discount, leaving the base model in every color variant for 900 bucks. The brand new M1 iMac is 50 dollars off in the Silver and Blue color options, meaning it starts at 1250. And you can also grab the higher tier variant with the 8 core GPU with that same discount if you go for the Blue and Silver options. Now I’m  gonna include the Microsoft Surface Duo here just because the deal is crazy, but not because the product is any good. You can get it for an insane 795 dollars off, meaning you can grab it at the price it should’ve always had at $634 bucks. I still feel you should be paid to use that product, though. Then the OnePlus 8 is getting a 60 dollar price drop, so you can grab the Glacial Green variant for 639 bucks. Finally, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 126 dollars off, leaving that at 304 bucks. We have more deals on MSI monitors, Sony TVs, Chromebooks and more in the links in the description.
    OnePlus 9

    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren

    AirPods Pro

    AirPods Max

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    Razer Book 13 Laptop

    Razer Blade 15

    MSI GL65 Leopard

    Blue Yeti Nano

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 Plus Mobile Platform for flagships

Let’s keep talking official news and switch gears on to Qualcomm, as the company just released the Plus variant for the Snapdragon 888 Platform. This new SoC features their Kryo 680 CPU which helps on day to day use, which provides speeds of up to 3.0 GHz. Qualcomm is claiming a 20% boost in AI performance thanks to 32 TOPS, that allow the chip to run multiple neural networks at the same time. This helps in making video calls and entertainment more immersive. It also allows for AI based noise cancellation and AI super-resolution. You’re also getting a 3rd Gen Snapdragon X60 Modem for better 5G coverage and it has a new 6GHz spectrum for improved Wi-Fi speeds at up to 6 Giga-bits. When it comes to Optics, it features the Spectra 580 Triple ISP which let’s you capture from 3 lenses at the same time. It allows for HDR video recordings in over a billion shades of color and deep black color reproduction, as well as improvements in low light. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ will be available in the second half of this year and powering smartphone’s from companies like HONOR, Vivo, Xiaomi and more

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leak in colorful options

Let’s move on to Samsung and their upcoming wearables which have been getting leaked like crazy. So far we’ve gotten galleries for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch Active 4 and now, it’s the Galaxy Buds 2 turn… And yeah we’ll talk a bit about that watch soon. Anyways, we have a new gallery of images from 91Mobiles that shows off the new design. Apparently we can expect a slightly different design for these Buds with a similar shape but now you get a uniform texture instead of a glossy finish like we’ve gotten in previous variants. There are also 2 microphones, that will most likely help with noise reduction but, I don’t think we can expect ANC considering these aren’t the Pros. The report mentions we can also expect rubber tips, passive noise reduction like the original Buds and your typical squared case. Speaking of the case, all of them will be white on the outside but will match your specific color variant from the inside, you can expect Black, White, Purple and Green flavors. Each bud is expected to have a 60 mAh battery and the case will support 2.5W charging. We’re reportedly getting these at Samsung’s Unpacked along with the Foldables so, let’s see what we get. If only they ditched the capacitive buttons for real ones, but we’ll see.

iPhone 13 Pro Ultra-Wide camera hinted to bring MAJOR improvements

Apple Watch Series 7 might skip new sensors, focus on battery

But alright, let’s move the spotlight on to Cupertino and things we can expect this Fall.. Starting with the iPhone 13 Series, we have a new report from Ming Chi Kuo that details some new camera upgrades. Kuo mentions that the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will feature an upgraded ultra-wide angle camera with autofocus when compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide lens we get with the iPhone 12 Series. If you’re wondering why this matters, well, think of Macro capabilities, which weren’t really mentioned, but then why else would you need it.. Aside from some crazy shallow depth of field if they improve the aperture. The new lens would also provide added improvements in image quality and sharpness. Moving on to the Apple Watch, we have a new report that gives us a better idea on things we are getting and why we’re not getting others. A new report from Bloomberg claims that the 2022 model will introduce a body temperature sensor. The reason this is relevant right now is because Cupertino was reportedly adding it this year but, they thought it would be wiser to use the room taken up by the sensor, to fit a larger battery. Other reports also mention that we’re getting a more compact dual sided chip, which also gives more room for that larger power pack. Leaks point to the Watch being slightly thicker as well but, nothing too noticeable. We can also expect better UWB support and a new squared design which was leaked a few months back. Hopefully with these changes we finally get those 18 hours of battery life Apple has been advertising since the first generation… And never really achieving..

Story of the day:

Samsung One UI Watch is its new Google Wear OS Solution

And finally, for the most… Ehh… Should I say interesting thing today, let’s talk about Samsung, Google and upcoming Wearables once again. I mean.. I wish I could call it the hottest news, but bare with me. So, back at Google I/O, Google announced that they would be collaborating for WearOS but, they left us with A LOT of questions and it looks like we finally get some answers.. But boy what answers. Sammy just had their MWC Event today where they just revealed their new interface designed to make the Galaxy Watch and smartphone experience more connected. Thanks to their collab with Google, they’re essentially making your Galaxy Watch act more like if it was running One Ui instead of WearOS or Tizen. They’re also making these upgrades based off of better performance, longer battery life, consistent and accurate health sensors, and seamless access to apps and services. When it comes to performance they listed that apps will now load at up to 30% faster, they’re working on eSIM compatibility with more carriers and upgrades to the health app in order to use better sensors. Battery life will be improved by using smaller and lower power cores even letting you run the heart rate sensor continuously for better tracking. Probably the best part about it is the new native Google Apps on the Galaxy Watch, and the PlayStore integration for you to download third party apps like Spotify. Samsung and Google are letting developers play a huge roll here so, we hope they deliver as well. Watch Faces are also getting a big change where Samsung is giving their design tool to developers for third party Watch Faces and apparently the consumer can expect more freedom to design theirs. This new Galaxy Watch which we can reportedly expect at Unpacked will be the first one to rock this new UI. And, from what we understood, only new Watches will be able to run the new UI but, Samsung will provide 3 years of software support from launch for their Tizen Watches.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
qUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 775
Chinese OEMs are already testing the next Snapdragon flagship processor?
Check out the latest information claiming that the successor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is already being tested in China
apple-investigation
Apple is investigated for anti-competitive behaviour in Germany
The Federal Cartel Office has announced that it will investigate Apple for claims of anti-competitive behaviour, related to the App Store and other products and services.
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-4-featured
Leaked renders showcase the new Galaxy Watch Active 4
We have been hearing about the Tizen Wear OS powered smartwatch for…