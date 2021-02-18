Apple’s latest M1 MacBooks, iPad Pros and more devices are on sale

As per usual, let’s begin today with deals, and today we have some different ones. If you’re looking to replace your smartphone, OnePlus currently has some crazy deals on their website but you better move quick cause the entry level model of the OnePlus 8 already sold out. If you go for 12GB of RAM, that one is $100 off, leaving it at 699. The OnePlus 7T which is still a pretty good phone is 250 off, that leaves it at just 349 dollars. Moving on to Apple, Amazon has the latest iPad Air for 50 dollars off, which leaves the entry level model for 549 shipped but, you can also get a similar discount if you go for more storage and even the Cellular model. Sticking to Apple for a second, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available for a cool 20 dollars off, starting at 379 dollars shipped. For those of you who keep asking for more computers and parts, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is available for 200 dollars off, meaning it starts at 799 shipped. And guys, we have more deals in the links in the description for Samsung smartphones since the Galaxy S21 series still has trade-in deals, Samsung SSDs, LG displays, Pixels and more.

OnePlus patent filing reveals smartwatch with a round dial and two strap designs

Now obviously you know what deals on OnePlus phones mean. Let’s move on to see what’s next as yes we’re getting new phones, but that’s not all. Ever since Pete Lau confirmed that we’re getting a smartwatch from the company early in 2021, the leaks just haven’t stopped. Now, we have some new patents of the Watch spotted by TechNik News, showing off the schematics. We’re getting a round design with a ring on top but, it’s unclear if this will be a rotating bezel like we get on some Samsung Watches or a capacitive one. From the patent you can also see 2 different strap designs, one that kind of looks like the sport silicone bands for the Apple Watch, and the other one rocking a more traditional look which could probably be a leather strap. So, if you think about it, OnePlus might also go for the Elegant and Sport variants, to appeal to different demographics. So far, we have no real leaks for the software aside from the fact that it will be based on Wear OS and it’ll bring different sensors for features like measuring your heart rate and other vitals.

Apple’s new AirPods 3 could also arrive next month

Let’s talk about Apple’s March Event for a second as, rumors point that we should expect a ton of products from Cupertino. Now disclaimer, this tipster doesn’t have the best track record but, this tweet goes along with other rumors we’ve been covering from trusted sources. On the tweet he gives us a check list on what products have been rumored to make the cut where he checked the new iPad Pro, AirTags and new AirPods and, these pretty much go along with Prosser’s leaks from last week. However, he did cross out 2 products including new ARM Macs and Cheaper AirPods Max. Now as a recap, last week Jon Prosser confirmed that both AirTags and that new iPad Pro are both slated for March so, that sounds like it’s pretty much a done deal. As for the AirPods, we’ve been hearing tons of rumors but, we don’t know if this means that we’re getting the 3rd Generation AirPods or the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro. Let’s see what we end up getting as we’re just a few weeks away from March and I mean, the more products the merrier, but true, this economy doesn’t make that idea compelling.

Next iPhone/iPad Pro to have a variable refresh rate of up to 240Hz? Apple’s patent says so

Let’s move the spotlight back to Apple as we got some new and crazy leaks.. Well, sort off. Patently Apple discovered a new patent which describes an iPhone Display which could have high refresh mode enabled. That’s all great but, we’ve been covering that for weeks, but wait for it. What’s interesting here is that it mentions that this high refresh mode might be capable of updating content up to 4 times the native refresh rate. And if you do the math, this would mean that your iPhone could go all the way up to 240Hz. Yes, 240Hz. We know that touch sampling is not new to Apple, but it said refresh rate. Of course, most of the headlines yesterday claimed that this was coming to iPhone 12S but, we know the way Apple works so even if they got the patent we will most likely not get it this year, heck we might not even get it at all.. Or who knows, they might leap frog. So far, we’re expecting the iPhone 12S Series to introduce high refresh rate displays to iPhones with the Pro models, but we still expect them to be limited to 120Hz. But, we should also expect those Always-On Displays thanks to the new LTPO technology we’re getting.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 again rumored to arrive with an under-display camera

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk Samsung and foldables as we have a very interesting development. If you remember, a couple of weeks ago we got some new renders from Ben Geskin, showing off the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design and probably the 2 things that stood out the most where the S21 Ultra’s camera and an under the display selfie shooter. At the moment we thought it wouldn’t happen at all but, a new tweet from Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still very likely to adopt UPC which is an Under-Panel-Camera. This technology was announced by Samsung back at CES and of course, they wouldn’t be the first to bring it to smartphones as ZTE already does it. This, however, does give them some serious bragging rights by having a foldable with an under the display camera, since you pretty much have a regular selfie shooter in the cover display when you need better quality, or vice versa, we’re not sure. Some other things we’re expecting from the Z Fold 3 include smaller 120Hz displays, an S Pen, your typical set of flagship specs with the Snapdragon 888 running on One UI 3.5 and we’re still expecting the price tag to be around the $2000 mark.

