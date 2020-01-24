New deals on Amazon, include the MacBook Air available for $950

Deals. We have more Amazon deals for you because, why not? For starters, the Amazon Echo Dot is $15 off leaving it at $35, the Echo Show 8 is $30 off leaving that at $100 shipped and the compact Echo Show 5 is $20 off leaving it at $20 off. Finally, Apple’s new MacBook Air is still $200 off, starting at $900.

POCO X2 teased by POCO, now an independent company

POCO is teasing with a new video what they are calling Season 2, as they kick off the company as an independent brand. They are teasing the POCO X2 though we don’t know if this will be the F2 or a completely different family of phones. We also had leaks of the Pocophone F2 and F2 Lite last week, we may see at least one of these products at MWC or at an independent launch.

Will the OnePlus 8 Pro finally feature wireless charging?

WE have a new tweet that hints that the OnePlus 8 Pro might be the first OnePlus device to feature wireless charging. The tweet says charge like a Pro and features the leaked design of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, Pete Lau has stated more recently at CES that he still thinks wireless charging is inferior to what they are able to give you with their Warp Charging so we guess we’ll have to wait for official confirmation.

A new Navy Blue color option may arrive with the iPhone 12

According to a new report, Apple will be ditching the Midnight Green color variant for the iPhone 12 Pro models and replacing it with a Navy Blue color. The source has accurately leaked color variants in the past like the light green variant we got for the iPhone 11 and other things like Apple changing the volume HUD.

Is this the HUAWEI P40 Pro caught in the wild?

The Huawei P40 Pro was reportedly just spotted in the wild. The image was posted to Weibo showing someone on the train using the device. We can’t see the phone from the back because of those cases people use to hide unreleased phones even though you can see a flap that hides the camera and has the same shape as the leaked design. However, the front shows a curved screen that resembles the Mate 30 Pro but it has a dual punch hole like the one rumored for the P40 Pro.

Story of the day:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will lock in 90-degrees for good reasons

New leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from XDA’s Max Weinbach. He claims that the Z Flip will lock into 2 different positions, both at 90 and 180 degrees. You’ll be able to use it at 90 degrees for it to serve as a kickstand while apps like the camera will only use the top part of the screen, which is also a nice touch for video calls.







