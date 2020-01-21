Hot deals from Amazon arrive to the Galaxy S10+, iMacs, MacBook Air and more

Deals. We got a lot of deals on this Monday for you. Starting off with Apple deals, you can get the new MacBook Air for $150 off leaving it at $950 shipped. AirPods are still $30 off depending on if you want the charging case or not. Moving on to Samsung, the Galaxy S10+ is $300 but only for today so you better get going. We also got deals on Chromebooks, monitors and more in the links in the description.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+

Buy 55-Inch QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD Smart TV

Buy AirPods regular charging case

Buy AirPods wireless charging case

Buy iMac

Buy MacBook Air

Buy HP Chromebook laptop

Buy Alienware’s 27-inch 240Hz monitor

Buy Anker’s Powerhouse 200 portable generator

Three new Pocophone F2 may be on their way for this 2020

POCO is apparently ready to launch some new phones as an independent brand. New leaks of the Pocophone F2 and F2 Lite have emerged. We have three pictures of the phone and some basic specs include the Snapdragon 765G, 6GB of RAM, 5,000 mAh and it will feature a ‘higher res camera’. These leaks are apparently for the Lite model which doesn’t make much sense, it also features a teardrop notch.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G purportedly leaks: Expect super-fast charging, more

Some new leaks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G have emerged, we know that name is great. The leaks were uploaded to Weibo, showing the box, the device and its charger. The phone brings a quad camera system that should bring a 108MP sensor. It also apparently brings a 65W charger, and a punch hole selfie camera.

iPhone 11 series has made up for 69% Apple phone sales in the US

Apple’s premium iPhones haven’t been a hit for the past couple of years but it looks like things are finally changing for them according to a new sales report. Of course, the iPhone 11 is the most popular with 39% of the sales with the 11 Pro and Pro Max following. Customers also tend to go for 256GB and 512GB models whenever they go for the 11 Pro while most 11 owners went for 64GB.

There’s an alleged picture of the OnePlus 8 Pro with 120Hz display settings

We have a new picture that allegedly belongs to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone has a single punch hole on the left and minimal bezels like the 7 Pro. The leak shows the toggle from 60Hz all the way to 120Hz. The toggle says that the 120Hz display will only affect battery life slightly but we’ll have to confirm that later.

Story of the day:

New leaked poster of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and it won’t include a 108MP camera

A new promo poster for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has emerged showing off the design of the phone. It unfolds in a Z shaped manner unlike the Moto RAZR even though it is still considered a clamshell. There’s not much more information we can get from this poster but we are expecting to see this on February 11th along with the Galaxy S20 and it is expected to be available for purchase on that same day.







Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





