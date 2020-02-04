Mondays are great with great smartphone deals from Amazon.com

Deals. We have some Android smartphone deals on Amazon to start the week off. For starters the LG G8 ThinQ is still available for $500 for the 128GB variant which is still a solid discount from when it originally launched. The Google Pixel 3a is still $70 off leaving it at $330 for the 64GB variant. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $200 off leaving it at $800 for the 128GB variant.

MediaTek Helio G70 & Helio G80 are the company’s latest gaming chips

MediaTek just announced two brand new gaming chips. The Helio G70 and G80 aim to bring superior gaming experiences to mid-range smartphones. Both use 12nm technology and are octa-core chips with two ARM Cortex A75 CPUs that operate up to 2GHz. They also bring six Cortex A55 CPUs that operate up to 1.8GHz. The company didn’t disclose any production or roll out plans so we don’t know when they will be included in smartphones but we’ll keep you posted if you’re interested.

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 get a refresh

Huawei just announced upgrades for their popular D14 and D15 laptops. The new models come with a 12nm AMD Ryzen 3500U mobile processor and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. They both pack 8GB of dual channel RAM, the D14 brings 512GB of SSD while the D15 brings 256GB. They will be available on select retailers by February 21. The D14 will start at £649.99 for the 512GB variant and the D15 at £599.99 for the 256GB model.

Sony Xperia 1.1 leak reveals 64-megapixel camera and periscope lens

We have even more leaks of the Sony Xperia 1.1 which we are expecting to see at MWC. We’ve already seen video renders of the design but now we get details on the cameras. It will apparently bring a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, a 64MP sensor which we don’t have more details on, a 2MP ToF sensor and a periscope lens with OIS. The phone is also expected to bring a Snapdragon 865 and a 6.6in display.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series would support simultaneous camera shots

It looks like the Galaxy S20 line is competing with the Pixel for who gets leaked the most. A new leak hints that the S20’s camera will be able to take simultaneous pictures with 2 or 3 lenses at a time. After it takes the picture it will let you choose the picture you prefer. The feature will be called Quick Take. It will also bring a feature called Single Take which will compile images from the three camera modules into short videos.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip appears online in a hands-on video

We have a full hands on video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from Twitter. On the video we get to see the phone both closed and extended. On the outside we get to see the minimal secondary display and the rear dual cameras. On the inside we see the extended display with the 22:9 aspect ratio that actually looks very tall. The video shows the display on but we only get to see a settings display. We’ll see what we get in about a week.

