Author
Tags

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and several Amazon products are on sale right now

Deals. Yesterday we had an Apple-free Pocketnow Daily, so you know we’ve got to give you some new Apple deals. Currently Apple has the 10.2in iPad for $100 off leaving it for $250 shipped for the 128GB variant. We also have other deals on Amazon products like the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K which are around $15 off, as well as the Echo Buds which are $40 off leaving them at $130.

Buy new 10.2-inch iPad

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV | 4K HDR Streaming Media Player

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K

Buy Fire TV Stick

Buy Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds

Buy Anker Soundcore Life P2

Motorola will launch a flagship smartphone on February 23 at MWC 2020

Motorola just sent out press invitations for their MWC Event on February 23rd where they will reportedly launch up to 4 smartphones. The phones we expect to see are the Moto G8, the G8 Power, that mid-ranger with the stylus we discussed yesterday and the Edge+ which will be a flagship. The Edge+ is expected to bring a Snapdragon 865, a punch hole display and up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S20 sales might kick off on March 6, more details leaked

We have more details for the Samsung Galaxy S20 which come from XDA’s Max Weinbach. He claims that the S20 Series will most likely go on sale the first Friday of March. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will apparently start a $1300 and the whole S20 series will bring an IP68 certification. Moving up to the Galaxy Buds+, they are tipped to retail at $150 but will offer twice the battery life and will offer an Active Noise Isolation feature instead of actual Active Noise Cancellation.

This video shows possible renders of the upcoming Huawei P40 Premium

The Huawei P40 could cost less at launch than the P30

Even more renders of the Huawei P40 line up keep emerging as well as an alleged price tag. The renders show off the different color variants, the camera design the punch hole display. Last year’s P30 Pro launched at €1000 while the P30 went for €800. The source claims the regular P40 will start at €600 while the Pro variant will go for €800. We do know that there is a Premium Edition which will go up to the €1000 mark. The discount seems to be partly because of the lack of Google services even though the leaks for the phone, especially in the camera department sound insane.

Apple’s iPhone 9 could also suffer the consequences of the Coronavirus

Apple’s production of the iPhone 9 could face problems due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. Though, neither Foxconn nor Pegatron are located in Wuhan, analysts claim that there is no way that the supply chain isn’t disrupted by this virus. Apple has reportedly ordered 15M iPhone 9s which would stat mass production in the third week of February. Foxconn claims they are monitoring the situation closely and will follow all the recommended health practices, and they plan to meet all global manufacturing obligations. Apple also plans to donate money to the support groups in China fighting the outbreak.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will allegedly retail at $1,400, launch expected on February 14 First official press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip look hot

We were expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be available right after the Unpacked Event on February 11. A new leak claims that it will be available until three days later on February 14. He also says that the price tag might not change after all and remain at the $1400 he claimed about a week ago. This new foldable might also be exclusive for AT&T for a limited time but, will be sold unlocked as well. A new Gallery has also emerged showing it in a magenta tone. That final product does look kinda hot. Specs mentioned include a taller 22:9 aspect ratio display when extended at 6.7-inches diagonal, a hinge that opens to 70 and 110 degrees, Snapdragon 855+, 8 gigs of RAM, and 256GB of non-expandable storage. Two 12 megapixel cameras at the back and a 10 megapixel punch hole inside Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like

Apple’s iPhone 9 could also suffer the consequences of the Coronavirus

The Coronavirus may affect the possible dates for the arrival of the new iPhone 9 and the production of several other Apple products

iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 is now available with toggle for turning U1 chip off

The new 13.3.1 version of iOS and iPadOS are available for download, to fix several bugs and now you can also turn off the U1 chip

The Huawei P40 could cost less at launch than the P30

The new Huawei P40 series could arrive with a price tag that may seem hard to believe