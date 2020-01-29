Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and several Amazon products are on sale right nowDeals. Yesterday we had an Apple-free Pocketnow Daily, so you know we’ve got to give you some new Apple deals. Currently Apple has the 10.2in iPad for $100 off leaving it for $250 shipped for the 128GB variant. We also have other deals on Amazon products like the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K which are around $15 off, as well as the Echo Buds which are $40 off leaving them at $130.
Buy NVIDIA Shield TV | 4K HDR Streaming Media Player
Buy Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds
Buy Blink XT2 smart security camera