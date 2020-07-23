We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Get Apple’s latest 21.5-inch iMac and more on sale today

Alright, let’s begin today with Deals. In case you missed it a couple of days ago, Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event is still going on and, you should still check it out. For example, the latest 21.5in iMac is $150 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant for $1150. The iPhone 11 is still $100 off and they also have deals on MacBook Pros, iPads, MacBook Airs and more. The first link in the deals will take you directly to the sale. Moving on, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $200 off, leaving it at $800 shipped for the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. Finally, B&H has the Moto Edge 5G for $200 off, leaving it at $500 shipped. We also have more deals on Cooler Master Keyboards, Bose speakers and more.
Next-gen AirPods Pro will reportedly arrive in the second half of 2021

It’s been a while since the AirPods Pro were announced and it looks like we might not have to wait too long for a refresh, kind of. According to a new DigiTimes report, production for the new AirPods Pro will be handled by Inventec Appliances, Luxshare and others in Vietnam and they would enter mass production in the first half of 2021 to launch in the second half. This means that they will most likely align with Apple’s October launch cycle, so we could get these with the iPhone 13 line up. Other rumors hint to these AirPods bringing Light Sensors to enable some new health monitoring features.

We could get BOE displays in the Huawei Mate 40, Samsung and LG panels in the Mate 40 Pro

We haven’t really talked about the Mate 40 series for this year and now we have some rumors for the displays. According to a new report from the Elec, the regular Mate 40 will be rocking a BOE display while Samsung and LG will provide the OLED panels for the Mate 40 Pro. The report mentions that these new panels will have a touch sensitive layer embedded in the display panel, allowing for better mechanical and optical properties. According to a tipster on Twitter, the regular Mate 40 will have a curved display with a single selfie camera while the Pro will have a waterfall display with a pill-shaped punch hole housing two selfie cameras. We’ll keep you posted once rumors start ramping up.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 brings Snapdragon 865+ and triple rear cameras in a more refined form factor

ASUS just made it official, they announced the ROG Phone 3 and yes, this is still a beast. It brings a 6.59in FHD+ AMOLED display running at 144Hz with 270Hz sampling rate. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and it starts with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, going all the way up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It packs a crazy 6000 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging and it brings improved internal cooling when compared to the last model. The design didn’t change too much from the last model, it still brings the RGB logo which can change color for notifications, and you still get 4 shoulder buttons that serve as triggers for a more immersive gaming experience. The cameras however are getting some major improvements, now we have a triple camera array that consists of a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra wide and a 5MP macro camera, you also get a 24MP selfie shooter. This phone starts at €799 and goes all the way up to €1099. They are also renewing their accessories and it actually comes bundled with an external cooler.

Apple’s 2022 iPhone might come equipped with a periscope telephoto camera

We have some new predictions from Ming Chi Kuo on what to expect for the future iPhone cameras. According to the report, Semco and Sonny Optical which are the best Korean and Chinese lens manufacturers will enter Apple’s Supply Chain for the second half of 2020 and for 2021. While the consumer doesn’t really care about supply chain, the outcome is for the best as Kuo believes that Semco will provide periscope lenses for Apple but, the catch is that this will be for the 2022 iPhones. The report also mentions that Apple has been filing patents related to periscope lenses since 2016, like the one you’re looking at right now. According to this patent Apple would use a “folded telephoto camera lens system” which would absorb light through the primary lens, have it bounce off the periscope mirror and then it would be sent to the second lens which will move up and down for the zooming.

Story of the day:

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 5G with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, hits the shelves on August 7 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks in all its glory

Let’s stay in official news territory as, Samsung just silently unveiled the new Z Flip 5G. Last week they promised 5 different devices at Unpacked so that leaves us with the Note, the Z Fold, the Buds, the Tab S7 and the Watch. This new Z Flip 5G comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and the rest of the internals remain the same. However, we’re now getting two new color variants, Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze and these seem to be matte which looks so hot. You’ll be able to get it at AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung, T-Mobile and Amazon, starting at $1500 on August 7th. Now, let’s move away from the official news and talk about the Note for a second. We have some new press renders from WinFuture and let’s just say, they look pretty official. These pictures are of the Note 20 Ultra, showing off everything we’ve seen before including the cameras, the S Pen and the display but this time we get them in high resolution. No more potato quality.. They also provided a full list of specs for the phone if you want to check them out but, they go along with the leaks we covered earlier. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
