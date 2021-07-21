And yes, the official news today still begin with deals and if you’re looking for a laptop, today might be your lucky day. Starting with the M1 MacBook Air, you can currently get it for 150 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1099. If you want a Windows machine, the Surface Book 2 is down 959 dollars from it’s original price tag, leaving the Intel Core i7 model for 1540.. And if you’re Chrome OS user, the Lenovo S330 is 50 dollars off, leaving the 64 Gigs of storage tier for 230 bucks. If you want a device that is marketed as a laptop, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is getting a 100 dollar price drop, meaning it starts at 999. Finally, Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals are still here, which means you can still grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra for just 400 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the regular S21 for as low as 100 dollars if you have an eligible device for trade-in. And if you want to buy a foldable before Unpacked, the Z Fold 2 is available for as low as 900 bucks and we have deals on the Z Flip as well. We have more deals on the Galaxy S21+, Gaming Monitors, Smart Bulbs and more in the links in the description.

For the first time today, let’s shift gears on to Cupertino and a product that I’m really excited about,.. And I know need to stop saying it, but it is what it is.. This is the sixth generation iPad mini. We have a new report from 9to5Mac that claims that the iPad mini is codenamed J310 and it’ll feature a number of significant upgrades. For starters, it’ll be powered by the same A15 chip we’re expecting to appear on the iPhone 13 Series and they also mention that Apple might be working on a more powerful A15 variant for other iPad models, cause who knows why the whole M1 approach. But, back to the mini, apparently we’ll also get a USB-C port and a Smart Connector which opens room for a ton of other accessories that don’t usually come to the iPad mini. According to Mark Gurman this new iPad mini will be getting a larger 8.4-inch display later this year with slimmer bezels that resemble the new iPad Air, and we have heard some other rumors mentioning a dedicated and smaller Apple Pencil. Jon Prosser also shared some renders a while back, showing a design that goes along with all these leaks in Gold, Space Grey and Silver variants. So yes, with these much reports agreeing with each other, it looks like that iPad mini Pro is finally happening.

Let’s keep the spotlight on Apple but this time we’ll be talking about the iPhone 13 Series. Over the past weeks we’ve had some very consistent leaks over what we’re getting here, from the new displays down to the color variants. Well, speaking of those color variants it looks like we’re due for some changes after all. This new information comes from a Korean tipster that cites Chinese supply chain sources, and he claims that the iPhone 13 Pro will be offered in 4 different color variants being Black, Silver, Rose Gold and Sunset Gold. Apparently that Sunset Gold and Rose Gold colors will be the new variations where the Sunset Gold has a “bronze feel”, going along with previous leaks and then the Rose Gold “looks very pale”. Now, given by the way he worded it, these new colors will be coming only to the Pro models and we expect the regular models to keep offering a wider array of options. Sticking to design changes, we’re expecting these iPhones to finally bring a smaller notch but, it looks like Apple doesn’t want to stop there.. As some new patents show that they are working on bringing under-screen sensors that could include both Touch ID and Face ID but, very trusted sources have mentioned that they definitely won’t be coming this year. Let’s see if we get those color variants though as a refresh to the regular Gold color sounds nice, but then what’s the evolution of the blue we currently have?

Story of the day:

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s move on to Samsung and their upcoming Unpacked Event as we finally get some official statements after a crazy amount of leaks. I guess we can call yesterday’s leaked invite unofficial cause yes, the company just released the official invitation for their next Event which reads “Get ready to unfold” and then goes on to say that the event will happen on August 11th at 10AM ET. Now of course, Sammy isn’t really revealing anything here other than the fact they’re using the word fold in the invite, so let’s do somewhat of a rumor roundup. Starting with they’re wearables, we’re expecting a new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The Galaxy Buds 2 apparently offer some sort of noise cancellation in a slew of new color variants while probably maintaining a good price tag. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be our first taste of OneUI Watch, and it’ll come in a Classic variation as well. You can expect your typical round design from Samsung and a variety of sensors to keep you up to date on your health. But moving on, let’s talk about the big boys, the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3. With every report pointing to Samsung completely scrapping the Note this year, these flagships are expected to take the main stage at this event. Starting with the Z Flip, we’re expecting a cleaner two-tone design with a dual camera module at the back as well as a larger thumb display. On the inside we’ll reportedly be getting slimmer bezels on the 6.7-inch main display. Finally, the Z Fold 3 is bringing a new design, retaining the 6.2-inch cover display with the punch hole.. However, when you open it is where things start getting interesting. Leaks claim that we can expect a 7.5-inch main display running at 120Hz and it’ll bring a 16MP under display selfie shooter which will be a first for a mobile Samsung product. Other specs include the Snapdragon 888 5G, support for a larger S Pen Pro, and the same camera module we got with the Z Fold 2.. Both of these foldables are also tipped to bring a new Ultra Thin Glass that actually removes the crease.. So yes, the leaked line-up includes Z Fold, Z Flip, Buds and Watch.. If you guys want to reserve them we have a dedicated link at the top of the description which I do recommend you consider as it offers a ton of perks.

