16-inch MacBook Pro, Google Pixel 4 and more devices are on sale today
The official news today begins with deals as it is a new week.. Sort of. Right now I still can’t tell what time it is, but anyway, let’s begin with the 16in MacBook Pro which is $300 off, that leaves the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage variant for $2100. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is also $349 off, leaving the one with the same specs as the MacBook Pro and an Nvidia GeForce 1650 Graphics card for $1451. I know, if I were you I’d go Razer. The Google Pixel 4 is $192 off, leaving the entry level variant for $608 shipped. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $24 off, leaving the 40mm variant for $374. We also have more deals on the Pixel 4 XL, LG TVs and more in the links in the description.