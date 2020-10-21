Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

16-inch MacBook Pro, Google Pixel 4 and more devices are on sale today

The official news today begins with deals as it is a new week.. Sort of. Right now I still can’t tell what time it is, but anyway, let’s begin with the 16in MacBook Pro which is $300 off, that leaves the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage variant for $2100. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is also $349 off, leaving the one with the same specs as the MacBook Pro and an Nvidia GeForce 1650 Graphics card for $1451. I know, if I were you I’d go Razer. The Google Pixel 4 is $192 off, leaving the entry level variant for $608 shipped. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $24 off, leaving the 40mm variant for $374. We also have more deals on the Pixel 4 XL, LG TVs and more in the links in the description.
HUAWEI’s Kirin 9000 SoC could sport a 24-core GPU

Now let’s move on to Huawei and their Kirin processors. I know, we thought we weren’t getting any more of that but things continue to evolve. We know that Apple was the first to announce a 5nm chip with an A14 Bionic, so Huawei wants to do something to stand out. According to a new tweet from Ice Universe and some benchmarks, the Kirin 9000’s GPU uses 24 cores, yeah you heard that right but, that’s not entirely good. Ice mentions that this is the highest specification, but it’s clocked at a lower frequency, so it doesn’t really transfer into the results. According to a leaked AnTuTu benchmark, this SoC scored over 693K, basically on par with the Exynos 1080, but it obviously has better results when it comes to graphics. We’re expecting the Huawei Mate 40 Pro in a couple of days with this Kirin 9000, a 6.76in OLED Display, up to 12GBm of RAM and a pretty impressive camera so, we’ll keep you posted. That said, even if I’m looking forward to it, I wonder how many of you are. Let me know in the comments.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pre-orders could’ve reached 9 million during the weekend

Now let’s get back to Apple and, well yes, a lot of content already launched and they look pretty good. Our units arrive on Friday so stay tuned for our impressions. That said, let’s talk sales figures as a new report from Ming Chi Kuo estimates that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro saw between 7 to 9M pre-orders over the past weekend. Last year, Apple got 10-12M pre-orders during launch week but of course that was a different time. Kuo actually says that this beat analysts expectations as Apple’s customers usually prefer the two high end models but apparently there is a strong demand in China, the US and Europe. Analysts also expect the Mini and Pro Max to sell in more moderate quantities but Apple should still have a pretty good year overall. The 12 and 12 Pro will apparently take 30-35% of the pie, the Pro Max 15-20%, with the Mini being the least popular at 10-15%. How many of you pre-ordered the phone, or are you still waiting to see if it’s worth it? Also chime in the comments.

Google Pixel 5 devices are starting to show a serious issue

Now let’s move on to Google, cause of course, there can’t be a proper Pixel roll out without some issues. It’s been less than a month since we got the Pixel 5 but, some people are starting to notice a gap between the phones frame and the display. Most of the reports were on the Pixel Phone and XDA forums but, the guys over at Android Police are having this issue as well. The issue apparently happens in different places but, the most common area is close to the selfie shooter. In some cases it’s less noticeable than others but, at the end of the day this could be a pretty big issue if it compromises the water resistance on the phone. Some reports mentioned that this issue was present as soon as they took the Pixel 5 out of the box and it hasn’t separated over time but it still sounds like something Google should address. We’ll keep you posted once they post a response whether it’s positive or negative for the buyers. So far, we don’t really know what to make of this just yet so, and I can confirm that none of our units are having issues, but we’ll see.

Department of Justice calls Google ‘monopolist’ in its antitrust lawsuit

The US Department of Justice has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google, for allegedly violating antitrust laws. According to them, Google is a monopolist that violated the laws to trounce the competition, specifically in the search and advertising markets and highlights a few “exclusionary agreements”. Some of them include, making business arrangements that make the pre-installations of their search app mandatory on mobile devices, signing that long term deal with Apple that makes Google the default search engine on Safari and exploiting their monopoly to get preferential through their search engine, browsers and more. Google simply responded by saying that this is a deeply flawed lawsuit that does nothing to help consumers and they also addressed other details like the fact that Apple chooses Google Search because they think it’s the best. Thing is flawed or not, the last thing we needed is more drama in 2020. We’ll see how this ends.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra alleged renders reveal camera bump and flat display

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk Galaxy S21, S30 or whatever this thing is going to be called. If you remember, there’s a very high possibility that the phone will be launched earlier, around late January or early February of 2021 according to sources, so obviously that opens the door to official CAD renders, even this early. These come from OnLeaks and Voice, showing off the new design. Keep in mind, this design might and will most likely change over time so this is somewhat of a first look. First off, we have a flat 6.2in display at the front with the typical slimmer bezels and with the centered punch hole at the top. That’s all fine but probably the biggest change is the camera hump which is almost flushed to the rest of the phone. On these renders it brings a triple camera array, almost no word on those just yet but we are expecting some big changes. Again, expect rumors on this phone to only intensify as time goes by since that’s the way this works.
