Let’s begin the year with deals as, we know we’re getting closer to Samsung’s Unpacked, which means there’s a good amount of Samsung deals. If you are looking for a Galaxy device and you have another device to trade-in, Samsung’s Black Friday deals are still live, leaving the Galaxy Z Fold for $1000. You can also get the Note 20 Series for as low as $400, or the S20 Ultra for $600, but again you need an eligible device to trade in. Now if you don’t have a device to give back, there’s always Amazon. You can currently get the Galaxy S20 FE for $100 off, leaving it at $600. The Note 20 Ultra is $200 off, leaving it at $1100. If you want the Galaxy S20 Ultra, that’s $300 off leaving it at $1100. Moving on to some Apple deals, the 16in MacBook Pro is $200 off, which means it starts at $2200 for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We have more deals on iPads, Razer peripherals and more in the links in the description.

OnePlus gives us our first official glimpse of its upcoming fitness band Now let’s talk OnePlus as we know that the company has been working on joining the wearables market. Rumors point more specifically to a smart watch, but it looks like they might launch something before that. Last week some rumors of a OnePlus “Band” popped up and now, we have the company’s official Twitter confirming it. The tweet reads: “This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier”. It shows a slight angle of the bottom left corner of the band. This fitness band will reportedly bring an AMOLED display with multi-day battery life, and it’ll first debut in India for a $40 price tag. Some leaked renders from Twitter show that we’ll be getting three different color variants, black, orange and blue and it kinda looks like the OPPO Band. We don’t know when we’ll be getting this band but, with the 9 Series coming in a couple of months, we might get them together.

Let’s move on to Huawei and some very interesting developments since we know the company didn’t really have an easy 2020. We know that for the past couple of years Huawei has been dealing with some major roadblocks ever since they got banned but, that hasn’t stopped the company from delivering some good phones and chips. Well, according to a tipster on Twitter, Huawei’s next-gen chip will be the Kirin 9010 and it will be based on a 3nm process. For reference, the Kirin 9000 and 9000E SoCs are both based on a 5nm processors, as well as the major flagship chips in the market like the A14 and the Snapdragon 888. And, this is a pretty huge deal as, a couple of weeks ago we covered how Apple was looking into 3nm processors as well, but that wouldn’t happen until 2022 and this year they would only upgrade to 4nm. Now, at the moment we have no confirmation for this information and, Huawei is still facing some pretty big challenges with their US Ban, which has lead to shortage of supplies for them. With their own CEO claiming that last year could’ve been the last year of Kirin flagship chips. So yes, let’s take this with a grain of salt but it would be great to see if it actually happens.

Moving on to Apple for a couple of segments, let’s begin with foldables even if I join you at being skeptical at the idea. Last week we heard some rumors from Jon Prosser claiming that Cupertino was testing two different designs for a foldable iPhone and, apparently those testing results are in. According to the Economic Daily News, Apple has been testing two foldable designs in a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, with positive results coming in for both designs. They claim that the tests were conducted to see if the hinge system for both devices would hold up against everyday use and they both passed. According to Prosser, these two devices consists of a dual-display module with a hinge, along with a new clamshell that would compete with the Z Flip and the RAZR. This clamshell would reportedly bring one of Samsung’s flexible OLED panels as, they’ve apparently already sent some samples to Apple for early testing. Finally, Prosser claims that we’ll have to wait at least until late 2022 or 2023 to see a foldable iPhone, so we’ll see if rumors keep ramping up.

Let’s keep talking Apple, upcoming products, and what we should expect the company’s time line to look like in 2021. According to Ming Chi Kuo’s latest research Note, Apple plans to release their long-awaited AirTags, an “unspecified” augmented reality device and other products this year. If you haven’t been paying attention, AirTags are Apple’s Tile-Like item trackers which will help you keep track of your belongings through the Find My App. Prosser just shared some renders of the AirTags that reportedly come from a software engineer at Apple that show a very clean and polished look, which looks pretty much like the renders we’ve seen before. Prosser claims that the AirTags are done when it comes to production but they were delayed due to the pandemic. Now, back to Kuo, when it comes to the Augmented Reality device, Apple is reportedly working on reality headset, glasses or both, but Kuo didn’t specify which one we would get but, we know that iPhones and iPads also bring AR features so, it could just mean that we’re getting new features on the iPhones. Finally Kuo also added that Cupertino has plans to release new AirPods, more Apple Silicon Macs, and their first devices with mini-LED displays, which should be a new 12.9in iPad and some MacBook models. Let’s see what devices we get at the March Event because, all of these products actually sounds great.

Finally, the hottest news today continues to be Samsung, but we got a lot to Unpack today.. Get it? Let’s begin with the fact that the company sent out press invitations for their Unpacked Event which will happen on January 14th. Now, the invitation is titled “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”, and it features a spinning cube, which has the S21’s camera hump floating in it. It actually looks pretty cool. Now, when it comes to the S21 Ultra, we’re expecting a 6.8in display running at 120Hz, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Now, when it comes to the cameras, we have some new official-looking renders from Evan Blass that detail the cameras. Since we’re talking about the Ultra, it’ll pack a 108MP main sensor, 2 10M telephotos, 12MP ultra wide, a 40MP selfie shooter, and laser Autofocus. Finally, let’s talk about the S Pen as, it’s been one of the biggest rumors of the year as rumors hinted to Samsung getting rid of the Note line. Now, we have some new renders from WinFuture that claim that the S Pen will be sold separately and you’ll have to carry it on a special case. Judging by the renders, this S Pen will look more like the ones you get with Samsung Tablets and not with the Note Series, with the rounded top. The S Pen will reportedly sell for around $50 and we have no word on the case’s price tag just yet. The S21 Ultra will reportedly cost around $1299 and yeah, no charger or headphones in the box.

