The official news today, as always begin with deals, and yes guys, we’re very close to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked so the Samsung deals are still going. First off, remember that you can already reserve the Galaxy S21, allowing you to get up to $700 in trade-in and $60 in credit for you to get some accessories to go with. Problem is, today is the last day so act quick. If you want a Galaxy S21 variant, make sure to checkout the first link in the description. Moving on but sticking to trade-ins, you can currently get the Galaxy S20 FE for a crazy $75, or the S20 Ultra for $600. The Z Fold 2 is available for $1000 and the Z Flip is still a crazy $100 but you need an eligible device to trade-in. Moving on, the Google Pixel 4 is currently $295 off it’s original price tag on Amazon, leaving it at $503 shipped. Speaking of Amazon, they have a huge sale on their smart speakers, the new Echo Dot is $20 off, meaning you can get it for $30 shipped. The Echo Show 5 is $45 off, leaving it at $45 shipped and the Echo Studio is still $30 off, so you can get it at $170 shipped. We have more deals on iPad Pros, True Wireless Earbuds and more in the links in the description.

Roborock brings upgrades to S7 robot vacuum at CES 2021 MSI’s new wave of gaming laptops pack the power of NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics Alienware announces its thinnest laptops ever at CES 2021

HP P34hc is a 34-inch curved monitor for professionals and creators

Yes, CES 2021 is still going on and like yesterday, we’re compiling all of our favorite single launches from the past couple of days as the show is kind of winding down as we go further in the week. Let’s start with Alienware as they just announced their new laptops, the M15 and the M17 R4 which are the company’s thinnest laptops to date.. For gaming laptops of course. They deliver faster and a more powerful competitive edge as they are powered by NVIDIA’s RTX 30 Series, bringing other features as well like an optional 360Hz panel, which should come in handy for titles like Cyberpunk or Valorant. Speaking of powerful laptops, MSI just released 5 new laptops powered by the RTX 30 Series as well, rocking Intel’s brand new 11th Gen Core H Series processors. I guess we know where the 70 computers are coming from. MSI is packing some crazy features as well, including 300Hz displays, GDDR6 RAM and more. Roborock just announced their S7 robot vacuum, offering a 5200 mAh battery, as well as impressive numbers when it comes to suction and scrubs, all in the same clean design. Finally, HP has been having a busy year, a couple of days ago they launched a couple of laptops and now we get the P34HC which is a 34in curved monitor aimed at creators. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio at WQHD resolution, and it goes up to 250 nits. Of course, the show is still going on, we have a ton of more coverage on Pocketnow.com and the links to articles for all of these products in the links in the description.

New leak reveals OPPO Find X3 Pro in all its glory

Now let’s talk about the successor to my favorite display on a smartphone in 2020, the possible OPPO Find X3 Pro. A lot of leaks and rumors have been popping up for this series as of late but now, we have probably the biggest leak yet. Evan Blass is back at it again, posting some high resolution renders of the Find X3 Pro. We get to see the phone in 4 different color variants, including white, black, blue and something that resembles copper. Apparently the camera module is taking some cues from the iPhone 12 Pro when it comes to the design even though the hump is pretty Samsung I would say. It’s supposed to feature the main sensor, a wide angle lens, a telephoto and a macro lens, and according to older leaks we should expect 2 unannounced 50MP sensors from Sony. When it comes to the display, we’re expecting a 6.7in WQHD+ panel running adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It’ll most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, a 4500 mAh battery which will support 65W charging and 30W wireless charging. We’re supposed to be getting the Find X3 Pro some time around April or late March so, leaks should only intensify from here.

Let’s talk about Apple’s AirTags which have been heavily rumored and leaked over the past couple of months. All the way back in 2019, MacRumors recovered some screenshots of how the Find My app would work with these trackers. Well now, someone found a hidden “Items” tab in the Find My app that can be enabled in your iPhone or iPad if you type a specific link into Safari and it’ll take you to this tab in the Find My app. Once you type in the link and it redirects you, in the “Me” tab it tells you to “Keep Track of Your Everyday Items” like you’re keys, your bag and it even shows a bike. It also allows you to search for a lost item but, of course that won’t work at the moment because the Tags aren’t exactly out. If you haven’t been paying attention, AirTags will be Apple’s tile-like trackers, which have even been referenced by Apple in previous videos. According to famed leaker Jon Prosser who’s proven to rarely be wrong, these are ready to go but, we don’t know when Apple plans to announce them just yet and it looks like Samsung will be beating them to the punch tomorrow. Obviously your guess is as good as mine when it comes to why we’re waiting, but it seems March will be the closest ticket to launch.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 series may arrive with a significant price cut

Samsung Galaxy S21 family’s custom color options leaked in all their glory

And of course, the hottest news today have to do with Samsung as, we’re pretty much a few hours away from the Unpacked Event. Over the past couple of months we’ve gotten everything, from the specs, to the design, heck even the thin box. Well, since we’re a few hours away let’s start with a recap of everything that we know so far. We’re expecting 3 phones, the S21, S21+ and the Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Buds Pro, and the Galaxy Smart Tags. The S21 will reportedly pack a 6.2in display, while the S21+ goes up to 6.5in, both running at FHD+ and 120Hz. Both of them will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For the cameras we’re expecting 2 12MP sensors for the main camera and the ultra wide, and a 64MP telephoto. Now, moving on to the Ultra this is a 6.8in QHD+ Display, running at 120Hz, powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G and the Exynos 2100 depending on the region. Here you start at 12GB of RAM, going up to 16GB and 128GB of storage, going up to 512GB. When it comes to the cameras you get a 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, 2 10MP telephotos for zoom at both 3x and 10x respectively, in addition to another sensor for laser autofocus. We’ve seen multiple renders for all of the phones but some new ones show us the color variants for the Ultra, including Black, Brown, Blue, Gray and the White one which is reminiscent of the Galaxy S10. Finally, let’s move on to a new development which comes from some sources in South Korea about the price tag. According to them, the S21 will start at around $900 when you do the conversion, the S21+ at $1099 and the S21 Ultra around $1299 or $1399. And yes, we know it still sounds expensive but it’s definitely a cut when compared to the S20 line.

