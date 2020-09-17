Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Deals. Let’s start today off with the Google Pixel 4 which is currently $250 off, that leaves the entry level variant for $549 shipped on Amazon. The 4 XL is $297 off, that leaves it at $602 for the same amount of storage. To conclude with the Pixels, the 3a is also $90 off, leaving it at $389. Moving on, the 16in MacBook Pro is $300 off, that leaves the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $2099. Finally, the Motorola Edge is currently $200 off at B&H, which means you can get the 256GB of storage variant for $500. We have more deals on other Apple products, Fitbits, and more in the links in the description.
Of course, earlier we had some announcements from Xbox as we were getting a pretty major Playstation Showcase. Yes, the company just announced that the regular PS5 will cost $499, and the Digital Edition will cost $399, retaining the PS4’s original price tag. They will be available on November 12th, with pre-orders being available on September 17th on “select retailers”. Oh, and by the way that November 12th date applies to the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia and a few more countries, the rest of the world will have to wait an extra week. We also got a lot of interesting trailers and announcements like the PlayStation Plus Collection which is a subscription that let’s subscribers play a range of PS4 games on their Ps5. We also got trailers for a new God of War, a new Final Fantasy, Spiderman and more. We’ll let you know if we get any more announcements before November, as competition will most likely get intense.

Keeping up with the official news, Facebook had their Connect Event today and we got the Oculus Quest 2. This new VR headset is smaller and 10% lighter than the original Quest, it’s also sharper, with a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, meaning a 50% increase over its predecessor. Some of the specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, 6GB of RAM and it offers 90Hz refresh rate support across their Home Environment, and Oculus TV sections. Facebook will be shipping this product with new Touch Controllers which offer better ergonomics and more efficient controller tracking to preserve battery, lasting 4x longer than the previous one. It’s priced at $299 which is cheaper than it’s predecessor and it’s currently available for pre-orders with shipments starting on October 13th. Now tell me, do any of you actually care about VR, cause this really reminds me the old days of 3D on everything.

There was some interesting things that we weren’t able to cover yesterday due to the Apple Event. We usually expect Huawei to announce their new Kirin chip at IFA, followed by the release of the Mate 40 flagship. Well, we all know how this year is going so we thought we could get them at HDC but that obviously didn’t happen. A couple of days ago Evan Blass tweeted out that if you’re waiting on the Mate 40 Series, you won’t be able to get your hands on it until next year. After that Ross Young said that the Huawei Mate X’s official successor was set to launch this year but due to difficulties with the hardware sourcing, the release will be postponed until 2021. Now, the reasoning behind this isn’t 100% clear yet but, we know that the company was cut off from TSMC yesterday and starting today they wouldn’t be able to get OLED displays from Samsung and LG. They have reportedly stocked up on chips from TSMC and they’ll be using BOE Display, but this could have delayed production significantly and they’re still trying to figure out their next move. Let’s just say that this whole mess is quite epic, but we’ll keep you posted on how it evolves.

One of the things we’ve been expecting from Apple are the AirPods Studio. It’s also one of those things we were expecting in yesterday’s event, and nothing happened. We knew that we wouldn’t be getting those at yesterday’s Event but they have been in the rumor mill for a long time. Well, now we have some renders from Jon Prosser and Concept Creator, which were reportedly made based on a video of the actual product. They bring a pretty sleek and minimalistic metal and leather design. According to a tweet from Prosser, they’re codenamed B515 and they’ll bring Magnetic Ear Cups, Reversible detection like the AirPods which means you can put them on any way you want and the Audio will adjust to your ears, no headphone jack and a USB C port. Since we didn’t get them yesterday, we’re expecting to get them at Apple’s iPhone 12 Event. There’s still no word on the price tag or if it will bring Active Noise Cancelation. It doesn’t seem like they will given how they won’t cover your ears entirely, but who know’s. We’ll see how it goes.

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s discuss the future of the Samsung Galaxy lineup. With both the S20 and the Note 20 released this year, it’s already time to discuss the S21? According to some Korean industry sources, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will bring a quad camera setup, similar to the one on the S20 Ultra but with a pretty interesting change, it’ll bring two telephotos, just like the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. According to the report this device will use a standard 3x lens and a periscope module to offer more than 5x magnification. The other lenses include the 108MP main lens and another 12MP ultra wide shooter. Oh, and apparently we’ll also get a 40MP selfie shooter m. The report also mentions that the rest of the S20 line won’t offer major photography improvements when compared to the Ultra, and we still won’t be getting a ToF sensor. Moving on to a different report, but sticking to the S20, Galaxy Club just leaked the model number of the battery and the capacity, apparently it’ll be a 5,000 mAh power pack. We’re also expecting it to bring 5nm processors from both Qualcomm and Samsung so, battery life should get a pretty big boost. We’re still months away from the S21 but, this is already getting interesting as, Samsung apparently changed the line’s codename to Palette, and remember that some of the rumors include this line bringing an S Pen. If the Note 20 Ultra is any indication, I think this is something to actually look forward to.
