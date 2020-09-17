https://youtu.be/MLNJVo_JIYo
The Google Pixel 4, several Apple products and more on sale today
Deals. Let’s start today off with the Google Pixel 4 which is currently $250 off, that leaves the entry level variant for $549 shipped on Amazon. The 4 XL is $297 off, that leaves it at $602 for the same amount of storage. To conclude with the Pixels, the 3a is also $90 off, leaving it at $389. Moving on, the 16in MacBook Pro is $300 off, that leaves the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $2099. Finally, the Motorola Edge is currently $200 off at B&H, which means you can get the 256GB of storage variant for $500. We have more deals on other Apple products, Fitbits, and more in the links in the description.