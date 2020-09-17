Sony’s PlayStation 5 starts at $399.99 and is releasing on November 12

Of course, earlier we had some announcements from Xbox as we were getting a pretty major Playstation Showcase. Yes, the company just announced that the regular PS5 will cost $499, and the Digital Edition will cost $399, retaining the PS4’s original price tag. They will be available on November 12th, with pre-orders being available on September 17th on “select retailers”. Oh, and by the way that November 12th date applies to the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia and a few more countries, the rest of the world will have to wait an extra week. We also got a lot of interesting trailers and announcements like the PlayStation Plus Collection which is a subscription that let’s subscribers play a range of PS4 games on their Ps5. We also got trailers for a new God of War, a new Final Fantasy, Spiderman and more. We’ll let you know if we get any more announcements before November, as competition will most likely get intense.