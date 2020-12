Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, iPads and more are on sale today

Microsoft reportedly working on self-designed chips for Surface PCs and servers It’s been about a month since we’ve been using Apple Silicon Macs and we can confirm that they are all that so, it looks like other companies want to follow up on this formula. According to a new report from Bloomberg, It’s been about a month since we’ve been using Apple Silicon Macs and we can confirm that they are all that so, it looks like other companies want to follow up on this formula. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Microsoft is relying on chip designs from ARM to come up with a custom chip that will power the server computers as a part of their Azure cloud computing system. The report also adds that they are exploring the use of another chip that could power some of their Surface PCs. And of course, Microsoft isn’t new to this as, they have worked with Qualcomm in the past to design the SQ1 and SQ2 processors for the Surface Pro X as well as with AMD in other cases. But, Bloomberg claims that this project would be something entirely different to Microsoft, making it sound like they’re following on Apple’s footsteps for an in-house chip like we got with the M1s. Now, this is all interesting and of course, we’re looking forward to competition.. I just wonder how Intel is feeling right now?

OnePlus 8T Concept has a color-changing rear panel and cool tech that you don’t need

New iPads with OLED displays may arrive until 2022

New iPhone 13 could finally arrive with a smaller notch

Story of the day:

New Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak includes new images and specs

New pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been revealed

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

The official news today, in yet another short week cause we are going to celebrate the holidays, as always begin with deals . Let’s begin today with Samsung deals, though today we have a twist. Some of them you don’t have to trade in a device, some you do. You can get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $282 off, leaving the Mystic Bronze entry level model for $1018. The Galaxy S20+ is also $387 off, leaving that at $812 shipped. Now, if you do have a device to trade-in, the Black Friday deals are still going, leaving the Z Fold 2 for just $1000 but again, you need to trade-in an eligible device. The latest 12.9in iPad Pro is $150 off, leaving the 256GB of storage model for $949. Now, moving on, the regular iPad is $34 off, leaving the 128GB model for $395. Finally, let’s move on to Jabra earbuds, the Elite 85T are currently $30 off, leaving them at $200. The 85h which I do recommend for this weather are a cool $16 off, leaving them at $234 or you can get the 65t for $44 off, at $76. We have more deals on Amazon smart speakers, other iPads and other Samsung products available.Let’s move on to OnePlus as, they’ve been having a very interesting year and now, they’re showing us their second Concept Phone for 2020. If you remember back at CES, yeah when tradeshows were a thing, OnePlus showed us the Concept One which had that disappearing camera that worked kind of like an ND filter. Well, the company just went on YouTube and showed us a phone with a color-shifting back panel. OnePlus is describing this as a quasi-wavy, quasi-flowery pattern that changes color by using an “Electric Color Material and Finish” making the panel go from dark blue to light silver and, it’s supposed to breathe with you. Apparently the material contains metal oxide in the glass which varies color at different voltages actually using mmWave, to achieve this effect. So yeah, OnePlus claims that they do not plan to release it or sell it commercially but, it’s nice to see that they’re still innovating. We just hope that if they actually launch one, the whole panel changes color, or that it jumps in to fix the camera results.Now let’s switch gears to Apple as over the past couple of weeks, there’s been a ton of rumors on the upcoming iPads as well as the new display technology they’ll be using. Just to jog your memory, Apple is planning to move on to miniLED displays in early 2021 for Macs and iPads, but some reports claim that they’ll be moving on to OLEDs shortly after, at least on iPads. Well, according to a Barclay’s analyst, those OLED iPads might not come in 2021 after all. This research note claims that we’ll probably see an iPad with an OLED display by 2022 the earliest and I mean, this timing actually makes more sense as, the other predictions hinted to them only announcing a couple of iPads with miniLED displays and launching the OLED ones in the same year. Apple has been using OLED panels on iPhones for a while now and it would be interesting to see iPads move on but, we’re also curious to see what these miniLED displays could do as they bring some of the OLED benefits to LCDs.Since we started with Apple, now let’s talk iPhone 13 as it looks like we could possibly be getting a change that’s long overdue. According to a new DigiTimes report, the iPhone 13 will finally bring a smaller notch than usual. They claim that this will happen because the 3D sensor for Face ID is getting a reduction in size, meaning that the iPhone 13 will still bring a notch but it will be significantly smaller than what we currently have. Along with this, the 13 line is also expected to bring revised camera sensors, and apparently all models will now feature the LiDAR or ToF sensor, with the pro models getting an extra Telephoto which we’ve covered in previous leaks. This will help the more affordable models in lowlight scenarios as well as portraits. Now, we’re still pretty early in the leak cycle so we should take this with a grain of salt but, multiple leaks have already hinted to these phones bringing a smaller notch. The reason why this is not the hottest news is because we’ve heard this before repeatedly.And finally the hottest news today have to do with Samsung and the much expected and leaked Galaxy S21 Series so, and yes, the leaks are probably at their peak right now. We’ve already seen the devices in multiple renders and videos but, these new leaked images seem to be the real deal. We have some new renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra from both WinFuture and Evan Blass, all showing off the new design and the new wallpapers. We get to see the new camera module with the 4 lenses and again, it seems like it’s much more flushed to the rest of the phone when compared to previous Ultras, but somehow using the design language of the trim for the hump. This camera array will reportedly consist of a 108MP main sensor, two 10MP telephotos and a 12MP ultra wide. The display is your typical Samsung display with slightly narrower bezels and reportedly a smaller punch hole. The specs for this phone include either the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Now, something we hadn’t discussed on the show is leaked price tags and it looks like it’s getting cheaper. A Galaxy Club leak claims that the S21 would start at around $850, the S21+ at around $1050 and the Ultra at around $1250, all $100 to $200 bucks cheaper than the S20 Line.