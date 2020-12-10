Apple’s Mac mini, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and more are on sale today

Since the hottest news today are about Samsung, let’s talk Samsung deals as, the company is having a “Samsung Week Deals” on Amazon. This means you can get the Galaxy S20+ for $250 off, leaving it at $950 or the S20 for $200 off, leaving that at $800 shipped. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also $100 off, leaving the 128GB variant for $330. For those of you looking for the trade-in deals, they’re still going and we’ll leave them on the links in the description as, the Z Flip is available for a crazy $100 if you have an eligible device. The Google Pixel 5 is $500 off from it’s original price tag at Verizon, meaning you can get it for a one-time payment of $300. Finally, if you’re looking for an Intel Mac Mini.. For some reason.. The Intel Core i5, 512GB of storage model is available for $800, with $300 in savings. We have more deals on Beats products, GoPros and more in the links below.
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei reveals what he is doing next

Back in October, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei decided to leave the company and we’ve all been wondering what he plans to do next. Well, after two months in hiatus, he has raised a $7M funding for his new company. The investors include friends of him like Casey Neistat, Steve Huffman from Reddit and more, and apparently Carl is looking to start an audio-related company. Pei claims that he plans to use the capital to setup an office in London, hire talent and fund R&D. As a matter of fact he posted a “we are hiring” tweet saying “Let’s Build the Future Together”. According to a report from Wired, we can expect the first products to launch sometime next year, and Pei says that the company will have a broader focus than just headphones. So yeah, apparently they want to move really aggressively on their vision and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.

Google’s 5G Pixels get new Adaptive features, older Pixels also receive a ton of cool tricks

Now, let’s move on to Google as, the company just released their latest “Pixel Feature Drop”, this means that they just added a ton of new features to.. Pixels. For the latest Pixels, probably the most interesting features are Adaptive Sound and Connectivity where, the phone uses the mic to detect the acoustics in the surroundings to adjust your eq and volume, and it now automatically switches to 4G for basic tasks, to help you save some battery. Adaptive battery is now available as well, detecting when the user is about to miss its usual charging schedule and it helps it preserve battery life by controlling how fast the phone charges. If you have an older Pixel, Google is also showing some love, like in the case of the Pixel 3 where “Hold For Me” is now available, letting the Google Assistant wait for you on the line whenever you’re put on hold. Extreme Battery Saver, new Google Lens integration, Now Playing History and even more features also made the cut. If you have a Pixel make sure to check out the links in the description so you know everything you’re getting.

Apple’s Airpods Max aren’t everything Apple was hoping to deliver

Moving on to Apple, let’s talk about AirPods Max for a second as, you know that whenever Apple releases something, we get tidbits and details until after the fact. If you want to go in depth, I suggest you watch yesterday’s Pocketnow Daily where we talked about all the details but, the AirPods Max are Apple’s new over-the-ear headphones which offer some interesting features for $549. Yeah $549. Well, according to some new information AirPods Max didn’t bring all the features they were supposed to. For example, they are not equipped with the U1 Ultra wideband chip like it was rumored but they still managed to deliver spatial audio and other features. This is probably because, Apple reportedly started mass production a little over a month ago after making many changes according to Jon Prosser. But, Apple Engineers claim that Cupertino has been developing these for a crazy 4 years, when the original AirPods launched.. Prosser also claims that we’ll still be getting the Sport version.. But there really is no time frame for it at the moment. We’ll keep you posted on the review once our unit arrives, and it’ll reportedly happen for my birthday.

FTC sues Facebook over monopolistic conduct, seeks to undo WhatsApp and Instagram deals

Alright, we don’t usually cover lawsuits and stuff like that unless it’s something major or things that affects consumers, like Epic vs Apple. That said, if it’s about my least favorite company, let’s talk. The FTC just announced that they’re suing Facebook. This time it’s for “illegally maintaining their personal social network monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct.” The FTC is focusing this lawsuit on Facebook using their power to “eliminate threats” to their monopoly and the effects it has on consumers. And it’s not the first time we’ve heard something like this but this time, the FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could do things like this: Require divestment of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp and require Facebook to seek for approval before mergers and acquisitions. This means that if everything goes well for the FTC, Facebook would have to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, probably giving us back some of our favorite apps. Now, it’s still early to tell as they just filed it but we’ll definitely keep you posted as, we know a lot of you guys were mad at those last updates.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is up for blind pre-order in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 series appears in official video teaser leak

And finally the hottest news of the day have to do with Samsung and the Galaxy S21 series, as we have a ton of leaks and reports today so, bear with us. We have some of the official video teasers for the upcoming devices which were recovered by Android Police. We get three different videos, the first two are almost identical, showing the S21 and the s21+’s design in the Phantom Violet colorway which looks pretty good. However, when it comes to the Ultra, the video emphasizes on the new camera module which shows the 4 or 5 different lenses we’re getting with this device in the gray color variant. Again for the Ultra, we’re expecting the main 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, a 10MP 10x telephoto and a 10MP 3x telephoto. Moving on from the design and the cameras, Ice Universe claims that we’re getting a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which is 1.77x larger than the previous generation, and it’s reportedly twice as faster when compared to the last one. According to him, you don’t even need to press, it’s a simple tap to unlock now. Finally, a new report from India also claims that the S21 will be launched later there but.. It’s already available for pre-orders. If you go to their Opera House Store you can blindly pre-order the phone for 2000 Rupees. So yeah, we’re expecting these phones to launch some time around January 14, with them being available in stores by the end of the month. Other reports claim that these could be $100-200 less expensive and bring S Pen support as the rumors hint to Sammy getting rid of the Note line.
