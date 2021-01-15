The Samsung Galaxy S21 is already available, and it’s ON SALE!!

No worries about losing items! Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is here to help

But alright let’s begin with a roundup of all the official news we got today, as we have to admit Samsung’s Galaxy unpacked was quite.. Packed. I know, that terrible pun was mine. Let’s start with Samsung’s Galaxy Smart Tags and yes, it’s actually plural. The Galaxy Smart Tag and Smart Tag+ are Bluetooth Trackers, essentially designed to work like Tile’s famous trackers. Starting with the vanilla Smart Tag, it offers the same functionality of a simple Bluetooth Tag, allowing you to track objects using a Bluetooth 5.0 LE module. Now, when it comes to the Tag+, this one adds Ultra Wideband Technology, giving you more enhanced features when compared to the regular model. Both of these bring a single button which can be used to send an alert and ensure that it is connected to your smartphone at the moment, allowing you to find whatever device is attached to the Tag in case you lose it, and it also works vice versa. The company announced that they have a dedicated app for these called Galaxy Find Network. The Galaxy Smart Tag and SmartTag+ will be available in single or multi-packs starting January 29th, with the regular model starting at $30. Oh, and you can get one included with your Galaxy S21 pre-order. If you want to pre-order one, we have a dedicated link for them in the description.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC and 360 Audio launched for $200

Now, let’s move on to a more familiar but improved product with the Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung claims that these bring an updated design which is intended to look more natural and less obtrusive in your ear. These bring a 6.5mm tweeter, an 11mm woofer, they are IPX-7 certified but of course, the main feature is Active Noise Cancellation. According to Samsung the Buds Pro can reduce surrounding noise by up to 99% which sounds kinda crazy. They also bring an ambient mode to help users listen to their surroundings while wearing their Buds Pro in situations like traffic, sampling sounds at up to 20db. Another interesting feature is 360 Audio which uses Dolby Head Tracking technology, for you to have more of a immersive experience whenever you’re consuming content that allows it. According to Samsung the Buds Pro last up to 8 hours on a single charge, or 5 hours if you have ANC on the whole time. The new case which looks like the Buds Live one will add an extra 20 hours of playtime, promising an hour with a 5 minute charge. The Buds Pro will cost you $199 they will come in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet, and they’re available at Samsung.com, and we have a dedicated link in the description.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ arrive rocking a fresh design, fast innards, and new camera tricks

Alright, we know what you’re here for, the Galaxy S21 Series, and boy is there a lot to talk about this year. Let’s start talking about the smaller siblings before we get to the main course. The Galaxy S21 and the S21+ are finally official and as expected, they’re powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G or the Exynos 2100, depending on where you bought it. You’re getting 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, paired with a 4000 and a 4800 mAh battery respectively. The S21 is getting a Plastic Build, while the S21+ brings Glass, both of them with a new metallic camera module. Trust me, I already have the S21 and you can’t tell a difference. The vanilla S21 brings a Flat 6.5in display, while the Plus goes up to a Flat 6.7in but, both of them are a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel at FHD+ resolution, both running at a 120Hz display along with all the bells and whistles you can expect. When it comes to the cameras, both of them bring an identical module, including a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto, that offers 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom, oh and the selfie camera is a 10MP shooter. Both of them are able to capture 8K video, all cameras can now record 4K, giving you new features like SuperSteady mode for 60fps, Vlogger Mode and more. That said, I think the major statement is the price. The Galaxy S21 starts at $799, while the S21+ now starts at $999, and they’re both up for pre-orders, and of course we have a dedicated link for them in the description. Yes, it seems Samsung has realized that the S20 FE strategy was genius, because pricing that S21 at just $799 is major. I think that’s the sleeper hit.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra debuts with serious camera chops and a $1200 price tag

And finally, for the hottest news today, has to be the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as it kinda feels like Samsung really did go Ultra this year. Let’s start with the basics, it brings a 6.8in WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with HDR10+ certification, and it brings dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it adjusts depending on the content of the screen and it now holds the high refresh rate, even at WQHD+. As expected it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, along with 12 or 16GB of RAM and you’re also getting up to 512GB of storage as well as a 5000 mAh battery. Now, what Samsung is focusing on the most on here is the camera, this phone brings 4 cameras and a Laser Autofocus Sensor. You get the main 108MP sensor, a 12MP wide angle camera, and 2 10MP telephotos, one providing 3x optical zoom, while the latter uses a periscope system to deliver 10x optical zoom and 100x “Space” Zoom, and you get 40MP in the selfie shooter. The main camera uses 9-in-1 Pixel Binning to output 12MP shots, it can also shoot 12-bit HDR pictures and now you can even get the Wide Angle to shoot 12-bit RAW files if you have Pro Mode enabled. It brings new improvements to zoom like Zoom Lock to avoid jitter, you know for those 30x and 100x zooms to actually be somewhat usable. Like its smaller siblings it shoots 8K video but brings extra perks letting you take advantage of the incredible hardware. Samsung also announced that this is the first S Series smartphone with S Pen support, which will be offered as an accessory, but of course you can use older S Pens and yes, you’ll have to place it in the case as there is no slot here. The company is also teasing new features like UWB, which helps with Smart Tags and other partnerships announced. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for pre-orders in 4 different color variants, and it now starts at $1199 and of course, we have a dedicated link for it in the description.

