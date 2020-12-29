You May Also Like
The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 15 December 2020
- 08:20EST
DJI is accused of enabling wide-scale human rights abuses, while SMIC has been targeted over its close ties with the Chinese military.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 18 December 2020
- 14:36EST
It seems that Cupertino has decided to close several of its Apple Stores as recent Covid-19 infection cases are on the rise in the US
- Samuel Martinez
- 19 December 2020
- 18:40EST