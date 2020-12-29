Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Apple’s 27-inch iMac and more on sale today

Let’s begin today’s official news with deals. The year is about to end, but those Samsung trade-in seem like if they’re here to stay. If you’ve been watching us you probably are familiar with them but, that Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $999 continues to be a huge steal for our phone of the year. The Galaxy Note 20 Series is still starting at $450 for the regular model and at $750 for the Ultra. The S20 Series starts at $350 for the S20+, going up to $550 for the Ultra. But again, you need an eligible device to trade-in for all of these. Moving on, the OnePlus 7T is currently $250 off its regular price, leaving it at $349. You can also get the OnePlus 8T for $749 and they’ll give you a 7T for $99 along with it which is a pretty crazy deal. Finally, if you’re in the market for an iMac, the latest 27in model is $100 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model for $1399, We have other deals on more iMacs, Beats headphones and more in the links below.
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

OPPO Find X3 could feature a custom-made Sony IMX789 lens

Let’s move on to OPPO as, we’re getting somewhat close to the release of the OPPO Find X3 and we know that one of the main things the company plans to focus on is the camera. According to a new leaks from Weibo, OPPO is working with Sony on a custom chip, the Sony IMX789, which we could see on the Find X3 Series. Apparently, all flagship OPPO models will come with a customized sensor, with the one we mentioned previously remaining an exclusive for them. As a reference, the previous Sony IMX766 promises top-notch photography in low light conditions with a 1/1.56in sensor offering 1.0μm, taking in 63.8% more light than the 48MP IMX586. So yeah, we should expect a custom sensor that absorbs a crazy amount of light. Some of the other leaked specs include the Snapdragon 888 5G, a 6.7in display with 525ppi, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC charging. And, for the camera’s we’re expecting two 50MP sensors, probably including the one we mentioned before.

OnePlus 9 leak reveals major battery and charging technology upgrades

OnePlus is also getting ready to launch their 9 Series as, multiple reports hint that we’ll be getting it earlier in the year, some time in March. We’re expecting 3 devices so far, the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and even a Lite variant. Well, according to a new report from 91Mobiles, the regular OnePlus 9 will finally get wireless charging support as well as reverse wireless charging. Did I already say finally? IF you remember, earlier this year, the 8 Pro brought this feature but, both the 8T and the 8 missed out but, it looks like the company wants to even things out, only leaving out the Lite variant. Older leaks hint that the OnePlus 9 will bring a flat 6.55in FHD+, OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G, 8GB of RAM and it’ll probably start at 128GB of storage. When it comes to the cameras, it’ll apparently bring 2 48MP shooters, with some rumors hinting that we may even get a 50MP sensor from Leica. Wait what, Leica? Could it be that OnePlus is finally gonna fix the one thing they still can’t get right?

12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display might launch in Q1 2021

Let’s move on to Apple for a couple of segments, as aggressiveness seems to be part of their 2021 too. Let’s start with iPads as we’ve been covering a ton, and I mean a ton of mini-LED iPad rumors and leaks and it looks like we’re finally closing in on getting the actual products. According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple has diversified their supply chain for displays and touch panels as, BOE has finally received approval to supply OLED for iPhones and integrated touch modules for mini-LED backlit panels for the 12.9in iPad Pro which according to them, will launch in the first quarter of 2021. So if you think about it, Ming Chi Kuo mentioned in one of his research notes that these new mini-LED iPads would begin production in Q4 of 2020 which goes along with this new report from DigiTimes. So yeah, we’re expecting these new iPads in the first half of 2021, most likely in Q1, and they are rumored to bring 5G support as well. Apple is reportedly preparing 6 devices with mini-LED displays but this iPad might be the first one.

Apple might take until 2027 to launch its ambitious car: Kuo

Let’s keep talking about Apple but this time, the Apple Car, which many could argue was anything but true until all the news that happened last week. It definitely looked like Apple was hard at work to get this car out but, this new report makes a lot more sense and it gives us a better time line. According to a new research note from Ming Chi Kuo, this car will be launched sometime between 2025 and 2027 the earliest. To quote Kuo, “we predicted that the car would launch between 2023-2025 but, their latest survey indicates that the current development schedule for the Apple Car is not clear, and if the development actually starts this year and everything goes well, 2025-2027 would be the earliest”. This is apparently due to some changes in the EV and Self-Driving market and Apple’s quality standards, with Kuo saying that he wouldn’t be surprised if it drops until 2028 or later. Last week we heard from Reuters that Apple is already contacting suppliers and that might be true but apparently they’re just beginning this process. And it’s still not clear if we’ll get a self-driving car, or a regular passenger vehicle like the report mentioned last week. We’ll see how the rumors develop over these upcoming years.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ leak bares all the key specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S21 series goes up on pre-order in the US

And finally, the Galaxy S21 Series continues to be the hottest topic around as we’re getting really close to the launch. So far, most leaks have focused on the Ultra but now we get some more information on the more affordable siblings. We have a new detailed breakdown from WinFuture of the Galaxy S21 and S21+’s specs. Starting with the S21, it’ll rock a 6.2in FHD+ flat display, which will be 120Hz capable, with Gorilla Glass 7 on top, a downgrade when compared to the QHD+ panels on the S20 Series. It’ll either be powered by the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 5G along with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 4000 mAh battery. When it comes to the S21+, it’ll bring a 6.7in AMOLED display, with the same specs as the S21 and actually less PPI. It’ll also be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, same amount of RAM and same storage but, here we get a 4800 mAh battery. Now, when it comes to the cameras we’re expecting a triple camera module, with a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultra wide and a 64MP telephoto with 3x hybrid zoom. Both of these phones will be 5G capable, IP68 certified and will bring a 10MP selfie shooter. And, speaking of the fact that we’re getting close to the launch date, a new report from XDA reveals that the S21 Series is available for pre-order registrations through the Samsung website. Giving you a good amount of money in trade-in credit. For the Ultra’s specs we’ll link one of the previous Daily’s up here, make sure to check that out.
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
