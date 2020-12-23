M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, Android phones and more deals

You already know how it goes, let’s begin today’s deals with some M1 Macs, as I can recommend those blindly. If you’re looking for a MacBook Pro, the 13in M1 model is $69 off, leaving the 256GB of storage one for $1230 shipped. The Mac Mini is a $60 off, leaving it at just $639 but, these offers are for today only so move quick. If you’re looking for a OnePlus smartphone, the brand new 8T is available for around $20 off, leaving the 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Lunar Silver variant for $730. If you’re looking for a Samsung device, those trade-in deals are still available, meaning you can still get the Z Fold 2 for $1000 or the Galaxy Note 20 Series for as low as $450 but, you need an eligible device for trade-in. Finally, if you’re in the market for a Pixel, the 3 XL is available for just $399 on Amazon for the 128GB of storage mode. We have more deals on Apple Watches, Garmin Watches and other Samsung products in the following links.

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store, offers refund to disgruntled players Let’s move on to Cyberpunk as, the game finally rolled out but, it’s no secret that the developers were eventually rushed to put this out, resulting in a lot of bugs, and I mean a lot, especially for previous gen consoles. So much so that one of the biggest stories this weekend was how Sony ended pulling it from the PlayStation Store due to complaints from angry players for PS4. SIE also put out a statement saying that “they strive to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore they will begin to offer a full refund for the gamers that purchased Cyberpunk through the PlayStation Store and that they will be removing it until further notice.” Once they get confirmation that you purchased it through them, the refund processing will begin and, it is also available for the Xbox One version. Apparently there was some issues with the main partners so, if you have an Xbox the refund process might not be so smooth for you. Some of the bugs include very choppy frame rates, screen tearing, weird physics in general throughout the game, or even players disappearing or just showing up out of the blue. So yeah, one of the most anticipated games ever has become a fiasco, and seriously, I wouldn’t want my money back, just fix the damn game!

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms a smartwatch is coming early next year

Now let’s talk OnePlus as last week we talked about how Pete Lau went on an interview and confirmed the possibility of a OnePlus Watch. Well, it looks like it’s almost a done deal now. Pete just went on Twitter earlier today and said “Many of you said you wanted a watch and as you might’ve heard, we’re making one and it will be released early next year”. Last week we talked about how they want to achieve a more seamless connection between the Watch and other OnePlus products, kind of like the Apple Ecosystem and this makes it seem like they have actually made some progress. A OnePlus Watch was certified in Singapore about a month ago and it’ll apparently bring a Circular Dial, a design language that goes along with those sketches that date back years ago and of course, it will run on Wear OS with an Oxygen OS skin on it. We’ll see how early in the year we get it if it’s a silent release or if we’ll have to wait until the OnePlus 9 Series.

Apple among the first in industry to reap the benefits of TSMC’s 3nm process: Report

Now let’s switch gears to Apple and seriously talk about just how aggressive the company has been lately. We know that Apple was the first company to announce 5nm chips with the iPad Air, iPhone 12 with the A14 Bionic and even the M1 Macs, and it looks like TSMC doesn’t plan to slow down. According to a new report from the United Daily News, Cupertino might also be the first in the industry to offer computer and smartphone chips based on a 3nm process. The report claims that Apple was the first to get in touch with them about the 3nm fabrication process as they want to rely on this new process for the next-gen M Series Chips as well as the A-Series that will go in iPads and iPhones. Now, where it gets kind of bittersweet is where we hear that it will most likely go into mass production until 2022 but don’t worry, next year’s products will most likely bring a 4nm process which will reportedly be announced in 2021. So yeah, it looks like TSMC should already be prepping their next 4nm processors but, Apple is already looking further down the road.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaked in all its glory

Samsung First Look 2021 event set for Jan 6; could include new display tech and products

I know, we’re getting closer to Galaxy Unpacked where we’re expecting the S Series but, we thought that was going to be Samsung’s first event of 2021 but that won’t be the case. The company just put out press invitations and a teaser for their “First Look of 2021” Event which will be livestreamed on January 6th on their website. The teaser shows the silhouettes of different products, mainly displays which serves as a pretty good hint on what we’re getting. Samsung hasn’t really revealed anything but rumors hint to them introducing new MicroLED, miniLED, 4K and 8K QLED TVs at this event. Another thing that we might be getting is the new Galaxy Chromebook, to follow up on what we got at this year’s CES. This Chromebook was leaked over the weekend by Evan Blass, showing some official-looking renders of the device. It looks very similar to the previous model but it brings re-arranged ports and different color patterns. The biggest change will most likely be the internals according to Evan, with a new Intel Chip as well as a built-in fan. We’ll see if we get at least a teaser of the S21 at this event as we’re supposed to be getting it some time in January.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 series pricing leaked again, and it is both good and bad news

Don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 to come with a power adapter

And finally the hottest news today have to do with, you guessed it, Samsung, and the event we were expecting, which is their possible Galaxy Unpacked. Yesterday we covered some leaked price tags along with official renders of the Ultra from Evan Blass. Today we have a little bit more of that as well as some other information. Let’s begin on a hilarious note as, if you remember last month we covered how some certifications pointed to the S21 Series not bringing a charger or headphones in the box. Well, over the weekend, Samsung deleted their posts mocking Apple over removing the iPhone 12’s charger and how they didn’t bring 120Hz refresh rate to the iPhone. So, last time we talked about them the posts were actually still there but.. They’re not any more so, it looks like that’s a done deal. Moving on from that, let’s talk price tags once again. Yesterday we talked about US price tags but now we get some for the European market from Winfuture which also add to the ones we got yesterday. According to these leaks, the S21 will start at €849, the S21+ will start at €1049, with the S21 Ultra starting at €1349, all for 128GB of storage. Now, these are both good and bad, good because they’re still cheaper than what we got for the S20, it’s a serious price difference for the European market which really doesn’t get the same chip we get in the US

