Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting at $450, Apple deals event and more available today

And guess what? We’re beginning the month of December with deals, don’t act like you didn’t see it coming. Let’s start this off with the deals that are just too good to be true from Samsung. those Samsung deals we’ve been covering, they’re still live. So again, these are all trade-in deals but you can currently get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1000, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for a crazy $599 and other cool products like the Z Flip 5G for just $300. And yeah, the Galaxy S line is also available, starting at $140 for the S20 FE and all the way up to $740 for the S20 Ultra so, yeah get the Note. Again, these are all trade-in deals, but the $100 credit is no longer available, so just keep that in mind. Now let’s talk iPhone 12 Pro Max on a similar approach as Verizon currently has a BOGO deal where of course, you have to get an installment plan but then you get the second one for free. Moving on, B&H has a huge Apple sale going on and the latest 12.9in iPad Pro is currently $300 off, leaving the entry level LTE model for $849. The 16in MacBook Pro is $300 off, that means that it starts at $2499. And guys, those Samsung deals where just some, we’ve got more in addition to Apple deals in the description and over at Pocketnow.com.
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU offers more power than the RTX 2080 Super for $399

Now let’s switch to to official news as Nvidia seriously keeps just showing off with their recent GPU launches. The company just announced a new GPU in their RTX 3000 family. So far the company already provided us with some crazy powerful GPU’s this year, but now it looks like they’re adding to the affordable side. This new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is priced at $399 and it reportedly offers more power than the RTX 2080 Super which costs $699. They are advertising it as an affordable, latest-gen entry into the world of ray-traced gaming and it’s a decent option for 1440p gaming, kind of like the Xbox Series S. When it comes to specs, this thing brings enhanced ray-tracing cores and AI-processing Tensor cores that offer a 2x throughput. It has a base clock speed of 1.41GHz and it boosts up to 1.67GHz with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It will be available for grabs tomorrow at again, $399. Why do I feel that someone I know added this to the script intentionally?

Samsung’s next earbuds are called Galaxy Buds Pro as per US FCC documents

Now let’s move on to Samsung as, if you think about it, the company has been launching true wireless earbuds along with each flagship announcement. Yes, not in the box, but with prices that make it just aggressive enough to feel that way. They’ve been doing for the past couple of years, starting with the Gear Icon X. Well, with the S21 season approaching, we have some new reports on what we should expect. According to SamMobile, Samsung will launch a successor to the Galaxy Buds+. These will bring two major improvements which are, Active Noise Cancellation and an Improved Ambient Move. They’re expected to bring the same type of in-ear design but off course, with ANC this time around. However, this was a report over the weekend, now we have a new report from MySmartPrice with new information. Apparently these were just certified by the FCC and they will be called the Galaxy Buds Pro. The name makes sense as we’re expecting the same design with ANC which is considered a Pro feature and they will now bring a squared case, kind of like the regular AirPods case. So yeah, we’ll keep you posted when more leaks come in as we’re getting close to January.

A new issue is now affecting iPhone 12’s LTE and 5G connectivity

Apple launched the iPhone 12 line a little over a month ago and keep in mind, this is Apple’s first 5G smartphone and it looks like the ride isn’t going too smooth. Over 500 users are claiming that they have some issues with their iPhone 12 dropping coverage unexpectedly. The main user who posted the claim says that he activated his phone on Saturday and on Sunday after a short drive, his phone had no reception and the No Service label to the point where the iPhone indicated that it was not activated. He then went to say that the only way to get the connection back was to toggle AirPlane Mode on and off. Just for some context he had the phone in 5G Auto on AT&T and once he switched to LTE the same thing happened, even after he reset the network settings. Apparently he even talked to Apple support and even with them installing two profiles on it, the issue kept happening. He posted this on Reddit where a ton of other users are having the same problem. And guys, me and Diego have actually been having this issue, not to the point where it says it’s not activated because their unlocked, but we do lose service completely until we restart our device. In all fairness, though, it’s only happened once to each of us, so we’ll keep you posted in case Apple posts a response.

Story of the day:

Samsung to lower the price barrier for Galaxy Series S21 series as the Note sunsets

And finally for the hottest news today, let’s bring back Samsung since all eyes on what the company is doing next with all the rumored dramatic changes. If you tuned into yesterday’s Pocketnow Daily, one of the things we talked about is how Samsung wants to replace the Note with the Z Fold, but doesn’t want to lower the price tag, but now this makes a little more sense. According to a new SamMobile report, Sammy will be lowering the Galaxy S21‘s price tag due to the Galaxy Note’s death. The report mentions that Samsung will drop the price of the Series by around $100 or more. This would mean that the regular S20 would start at either $899 or $849, the S21+ at $1099 or $1049 and the S21 Ultra dropping by the same margin. This would be a pretty big deal for Samsung as, the S20 Series didn’t sell too well thanks to that price tag. Going back a little bit on the Note, a new Reuters report further confirms that Samsung is not planning to debut a Galaxy Note this year and they will be shifting those resources to develop their foldables. It also mentions that the top model in the S Series, will bring a stylus, as well as the next Z Fold. This means you’ll be getting a cheaper Galaxy S21 Ultra with S-Pen support, and that actually sounds pretty sweet.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
You May Also Like
Galaxy S21
We have new images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+
Take a look at some of the new leaked case renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+, which confirm changes in design
Samsung Galaxy Buds (IMAGE: Samsung)
Samsung to launch Galaxy Buds refresh with noise cancellation alongside Galaxy S21
The updated Samsung Galaxy Buds will reportedly rock the same design as their predecessor, but will come with an improved ambient mode.
Exynos 2100 may surpass the SD 875 in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series
Check out the benchmark scores of the Samsung Galaxy S21 with a Snapdragon 875, which may end up being less powerful than the Exynos model