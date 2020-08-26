Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Apple’s iPad mini and more devices on sale today

Deals. Let’s start today off with the Galaxy S10+ which is currently $150 off on Amazon, leaving the Unlocked, 128GB of storage variant for $700 shipped. If you want more storage, the 512GB variant is also $150 off, leaving that at $950 and, the regular S10 is also getting these same discounts on more variants. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is also $300 off, leaving it at $1500 shipped for the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant. Finally, the latest iPad Mini is $50 off, leaving the entry level Gold variant for $350. We also have more deals on TCL phones, Samsung tablets and more in the links in the description.

The TSMC could soon start working on a new 2nm chipset factory

And I think we now know why Apple decided to switch from Intel to their own Apple Silicone.. I mean, if you look at Intel’s roadmap its full of a lot of the same, TSMC is currently hosting their annual conference and they just shared their roadmap for the next two years. The company will employ 8,000 new people to manufacture 3nm chips which should hit the market by the end of 2022. They will also be working on a 2nm process which will be built around “Gate-All-Around” technology rather than the FinFET solution on the 3nm. We’re not exactly sure when these 2nm chips will hit the market but they can’t be to far off if we’re relatively close to the 3nm chips in 2022

Apple says Fortnite can return to App Store if Epic takes a step back

We know that Apple gave Epic 14 days to remove the direct payment option from Fortnite and, those 14 days end in 3 days. Well, Epic filed a restraining order to prevent Apple from blocking Fortnite updates but, the judge ruled in favor of Apple in this instance. However, Mark Gurman reports that the judge is “inclined” to unblock the Unreal Engine off the store but not Fortnite. And, of course inclined doesn’t mean that a decision has been made, it just means they are leaning more towards that option at the moment. In the mean time, Apple is ready to welcome Fortnite back to the App Store, so long as they remove this direct payment option. Apple knows that Epic wants to get this done as soon as possible because there’s a new Fortnite season coming out on the 27th, which is one day before the 14 day deadline and iOS users won’t be able to enjoy it. Since the restraining order wasn’t granted, Epic’s only choice might be to obey Apple’s rules.

iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks hint at 120Hz display, support for 4K video capture at up to 240fps

Here’s your first hands-on video of the iPhone 12 Pro Max

Yesterday we talked about how the possibilities of a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 Pro were slim. Now, we have some new screen shots from Jon Prosser that give us some hope. The screen shots show the toggles in the settings screen to “enable high refresh rate” and enable “adaptive refresh rate” and they clearly show that this is 120Hz. He also posted another screen shot of the camera settings showing off some new features. There’s different toggles, including “enable the LiDAR camera”, and enable “video modes” which include 4K at 120FPS and 4K at 240FPS for Slow Mo. There’s another toggle for an “Enhanced Night Mode”, “Advanced Noise Reduction”, “Bit Depth Video” and “Zoom Capabilities”. He also mentioned that the 120Hz is for the 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro. Again, we’re not sure if this is going to make it to the final production, but we hope that the camera features will.

Here’s a Galaxy Z Fold 2 review video before Samsung could reveal more on September 1

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 earlier this month but, we didn’t get much details from the company. Well, a Chinese channel just posted a full 4 minute review of the phone. And, we can’t really understand what they’re saying but, this review gives us pictures and video shots of this phone from every possible angle. We get to see the device fully working, the 120Hz display, the outer display and more. They provided some audio tests, gaming tests and they also compared it to the original Fold, at least from the design stand point. The only thing we’re missing is some camera samples even if they showed us the camera working but, we do expect it to perform like the Galaxy Note 20 in this department. We should know the official specs, price and more in a few days.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 might feature S-Pen support

It looks like it’s going to happen. For years we’ve been hearing rumors that Samsung might get rid of the Note Series and will move everything into one phone but, that has obviously never happened just yet. Well, according to a new report from The Elec, we will be getting three Galaxy S21 models next year, and the top-end variant will bring an S Pen. According to this report, the S21 is codenamed “Unbound” and it has three different project names, M1, N2 and O3, with O3 being the “Ultra” variant that will allegedly bring the S Pen. Now, where things get a little more interesting is when the report adds that Samsung is looking forward to introduce a Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen support. This most likely means that the Z Fold 3 will serve as Samsung’s Fall flagship which will replace the Note line-up since, the S21 will already bring the S-Pen features. It still isn’t explicitly clear if Samsung is getting rid of the “Note” moniker but, the future for it looks uncertain.

