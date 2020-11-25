Galaxy S21 Ultra

These are the best Samsung deals for Black Friday

The official news today begin with deals, but just a heads up, we’re gonna spend the next couple of shows focusing a lot on these in more than one segment, as there is just too much given the holidays. For all you Samsung fans in the audience, this one is for you as these continue to be crazy deals if you have an eligible device to trade in. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available for the same $1000 we mentioned yesterday, but now in both color options and the customizable hinge. The Note 20 Ultra is available for $550 and the regular Note 20 for a crazy $250. Moving on to the S Series, you can get the S20 for $390, the S20+ for $540 and the Ultra for $740, might makes them a tough pick given the crazy deal for the Note 20 Ultra. To end with Samsung, you can also get the S20 FE for $140 so, again, all these deals apply if you have an eligible device to trade in. Sticking to Samsung and their trade-ins, the Galaxy Watch 3 is also available for $140 and the Titanium version is available for $300. Pretty much half of for both of them. We also have deals on the Galaxy Buds, the Watch Active 2 and more in the description.
Samsung Chromebooks, Razer gaming accessories, and more on sale

Now let’s continue with segment 2, as companies keep rolling with the fact that we shouldn’t have to wait until Black Friday to get some good stuff. Let’s begin with audio products, starting with Sony’s new WH Mark 4 over the ear headphones which are $72 off, that leaves them for $278 shipped on Amazon. If you want earbuds, the WF Mark 3s are available for $62 off, that leaves those for $168 shipped. Sony’s Amazon Exclusive variant for some other over the ear headphones with a really complicated name are also $112 off, leaving those for a crazy $88 shipped. Finally, Amazon and Razer are going at it with their own Black Friday sale. For example. The Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard, which is one of my favorites, is $50 off, leaving it at $150. The Deathadder V2 is $20 off meaning you can get it for $50 and there’s a ton more in the links in the description, along with other Chromebook deals. No worries, I know you’re also looking forward to Apple deals, so tune in throughout the week as we’ll have those also detailed in one of the segments.
POCO M3 with 6000mAh battery, SD 662 SoC debuts in Europe

Now let’s switch to official news as another company having a great year is clearly POCO. They’ve done multiple launches so far, and today is yet another day for that. The company is back at it again as they just launched the new M3. It features a 6.53in FHD+ display, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs Android 10 out of the box, and it also brings other features like dual speakers, a headphone jack (yes, that’s a feature now) and a dual SIM slot. Now, when it comes to the cameras, you get a triple lens setup that consists of a 48MP main sensor along with two 2MP sensors and the module kinda looks like the one on the Cyberpunk Edition of the OnePlus 8T. Why should you know about it? Well it sports a crazy 6000 mAh battery. What’s even crazier is that all that starts for just the equivalent of $149 but, you can get it for $129 this Black Friday.

 The Galaxy Z Flip2 will not be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S21, will launch after Q1 instead

Now let’s switch gears to Samsung, but this time for the usual batch of rumors that typically happens when we’re already close to a launch. There’s been multiple reports and hints that the Galaxy S line will launch very early in the year, either January or February (more on that later). But, another product we’re expecting to come out with the S line is the next Z Flip but it looks like that won’t be the case. According to a new report from the Elec, we will be getting the Z Flip 2 until after Q1 and it won’t be joining the S21 line for January’s Unpacked Event. Apparently one reason this could happen is because Samsung is trying to spread out their device launches to keep them from driving sales to each one, especially since we won’t be getting a Note next year as, the S21 Ultra and the Z Fold 3 are getting an S Pen. Sammy will reportedly have 6M S21’s ready for the initial batch, the same as last year because Samsung is expecting foldables to drive more sales. Now, I wonder how they plan to get more sales, if not by dropping the price tag. We’ll see.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S21 has received BIS certification

And finally, the hottest news today have to do with Samsung, again, but more specifically on more details that pertain to the Samsung Galaxy S21 line. We keep getting more clues that this device will launch earlier than expected. The Galaxy S21 was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, which makes it pretty evident that Samsung is gearing up for that launch. Sadly, this exact certification does not give us any details on the phone internals and only the regular S21 appeared in the database. However, let’s still recap on the Ultra’s leaked specs as it’s probably going to be the one stealing all of the headlines. We’re expecting a 6.8in WQHD+ display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 875 or the Exynos 2100, a 5000 mAh battery, running One UI 3.1 with 5G and all the bells and whistles you could expect. When it comes to the cameras, you’re getting the 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, and a two 10MP lenses, one with 3X optical zoom and one with 10X. And of course, this phone is also rumored to bring S Pen support. We’re expecting the event to happen some time around January 14th and the launch around the 29th.
