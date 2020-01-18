Author
New Amazon deals include Apple, Samsung and LG products

Deals. Apple still has their iPad Pros for $200 off available on Amazon and have added more configurations to the deal, making almost all of them available with the discount. You can also find some great deals on Apple Watch Series 5, you can even get the 44m GPS variant for $399 which is a solid $30 off. We also have deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 and more products in the links below. Buy iPad Pro Buy Apple Watch Series 3 Buy Apple Watch Series 5 Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Buy LG 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 UHDTV Buy Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Buy Simplisafe wireless security system

Facebook has stopped plans to insert ads into WhatsApp, for now

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Facebook ha decided to ditch their plan of putting ads in WhatsApp. The report claims that they disbanded their team focused on finding the best way to integrate the ads into the service, and their work was deleted from the WhatsApp code. However, Facebook still plans to use the Status feature for ads at some point, similar to the ones on Instagram stories.

Google partners with British ISP to offer free Stadia Premiere

Google’s Stadia just laid out their 2020 Roadmap and announced a new partnership with BT in the UK to offer free Stadia access to their subscribers. The roadmap says that Stadia will get more than 120 games with publisher subscription offers like Ubisoft which handles a bunch of titles. They are also rolling out features like wireless gameplay on the web through the controller, more assistant functionality and 4K gaming on desktops. They are also bringing it to new devices that aren’t Pixels.

Possible codenames and processors of Google Pixel 4a devices have emerged

XDA Developers just found three potential codenames that are allegedly for the Google Pixel 4a. The codenames were found in a Chrome graphics library that also mentioned the codenames for previous devices like the 3a and 3 XL. The codenames are Needlefish, Redfin/Bramble and Sunfish. The processors on Redfin or Bramble are 5G enabled but the information isn’t certain yet.

Detailed specs for the camera sensors in the complete Samsung Galaxy S20 series have leaked

We have some new renders of the Huawei P40 Pro by Evan Blass, and it looks like the ones we covered yesterday were the regular P40. This would apparently be a Premium variant of the P40 Pro, will be made out of ceramic and will pack 5 cameras in the back alone, including a huge periscope lens. At the front we see a very large dual punch hole that looks like the one on the S10 5G. The display is also curved but it won’t be as curved as the Mate 30 Pro

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to arrive with a 40MP selfie camera?

A new report from South Korea says that Samsung is taking delivery of prisms for 10x optical zoom. The components for the 10x zoom were sent by a company called Oprontec that apparently wants to supply for Huawei and Vivo too and, the camera modules will be finished by Samsung to achieve up to 100x digital zoom. A new rumor is also emerging on twitter that the S20 Ultra's selfie camera will be 40MP lens unlike the regular variants which will both bring 10MP shooters.
