Today’s deals start with the new 10.2-inch iPad and more

Deals. We’re back at it again with the Apple deals, starting off with the 10.2in iPad which is $50 off for the 32GB variant which means you can get it for $279. The 128GB Wi-Fi variant is also $30 off, which means you can get it for $400 shipped. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $58 off, leaving the 44mm variant at $243, while the 40mm is $229. The Garmin vivoactive 4s is $80 off which means you can get yours for $270 in both 40mm and 44mm variants. Buy 10.2-inch iPad Buy Garmin vívoactive 4S Buy Bose 700 Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Buy JBL Charge 4

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 may launch with at least two big upgrades

A new report shows that some listings from the MIIT were recovered which could be either the Galaxy Watch 2 or the Galaxy Watch Active 3. We have two different model numbers and if it is the Galaxy Watch 2, the sizes could be 40mm and 44mm but if it is the Active 3, they would be 42mm and 46mm. One of them would arrive only with a Wi-Fi connection while the only one would also include LTE. There’s also the possibility of them having 8GB of storage which is double the current and a 330 mAh battery. Rumors suggest that we may get them in August with the Note and the Fold 2.

HUAWEI’s next foldable phone might sport an inward folding design and periscope camera

Huawei recently launched the Huawei Mate Xs but apparently the company is working on a new foldable with a different design. A new design patent shows that the company is working on an inward folding design, kind of like the Galaxy Fold. The phone will now have a larger cover display and a quad camera setup next to it. One of the four lenses also appears to be a periscope lens for zooming capabilities. The inner display lacks a selfie camera but it might be because this is an early patent or because of the new positioning of the external camera.

iOS 13.5 Beta 3 brings the first trace of exposure notification API

Apple makes it easier to unlock an iPhone while wearing a face mask

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing locations in the US

Apple just released the third beta of iOS 13.5 that brings the early version of the Coronavirus Exposure API, which was made in collaboration with Google. By enabling it, users are giving the app permission to share random identifier codes with another device through Bluetooth to notify them if they’ve been exposed to the infection. The option to report if you’ve been infected is totally optional but it forms the backbone of the whole exposure notification system. Another feature added for the pandemic on iOS 13.5 is that Face ID now detects that you’re wearing a mask and it’ll give you the option to fill in your password faster once it fails. Apple Maps is also showing registered locations like pharmacies where you can get tested, which is currently live in the US and Puerto Rico if you have the beta.

Google Pixel 4a might go on sale on May 22

We have a new report that comes from internal documents of Vodafone Germany hints that we’re close to the Google Pixel 4a. The report claims that the Pixel 4 will be available for purchase on May 22. For reference, the Pixel 4 was announced on October 15 and went on sale 9 days later, so this means it could be announced on May 15th. The rumors for the 4a include a 5.81in FHD+ display, a Qualcomm 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, with 64GB and 128GB of storage variants. It is also tipped to bring a single 12MP shooter at the back, an 8MP selfie camera and a 3080 mAh battery.

Story of the day:

Galaxy S20 Ultra users now report broken rear camera glass problem

Samsung’s warranty may not cover your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s broken camera bumps

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has had many issues, including green tints on the display and other camera issues. Now we got multiple, MULTIPLE users reporting that the glass over the camera module is breaking mysteriously. Many of the users claim that the glass broke, even if the phone didn't fall before and it wasn't presenting any mechanical issues before. Samsung hasn't answered any of the posts and users are suggesting that it is a design flaw. Some experts on the forums have answered, advising people to set an appointment with Samsung which… is weird with the current situation. They claim it's cosmetic damage so it is not clear if Samsung will be taking responsibility because the warranty in Galaxies does not cover this type of damage.
