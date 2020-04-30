- 10.2-inch iPad,
- Amazon,
- Apple,
- Apple Maps,
- Bose,
- Broken Camera Glass,
- Buy Bose 700,
- CNIPA,
- Coronavirus,
- COVID 19,
- Daily,
- Daily Tech,
- Daily Tech News,
- Deals,
- discounts,
- Exposure Notification,
- Face ID,
- foldable smartphone,
- Garmin vivoactive 4S,
- Google,
- Google Pixel 4a,
- Huawei,
- iOS 13.5,
- iPad,
- Jaime Rivera,
- jbl,
- JBL Charge 4,
- News,
- Pocketnow Daily,
- Rumors,
- Samsung,
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra,
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 2,
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3,
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
You May Also Like
10 best-selling gadgets that are all on sale this week
Feeling a bit down about the current state of the world? Spending…
- Pocketnow Digital Offers
- 27 April 2020
- 06:00EDT
Apple Music’s chief, Oliver Schusser, will now lead the Beats brand
The current head of Apple Music would also be the head of the Beats brand starting next month according to a leaked email
- Samuel Martinez
- 18 April 2020
- 23:25EDT
HONOR X10 visits TENAA, specs leaked
The device is listed to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 30 April 2020
- 02:00EDT