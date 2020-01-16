Amazon has amazing new Apple deals and other great products on sale

Deals. We have some more Apple deals on Amazon because we know you missed them yesterday. The latest iPad Air is $180 off in the 10.5in, Space Gray, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB configuration and it ships at $599. The 2018 iPad Pro is $200 off in both 11in and 12.9in variants. Finally, AirPods 2 are still $20 off for either $129 or $169 depending on if you want the wireless charging case or not.

We could also get a new 5G iPad Pro with mmWave support

According to DigiTimes, Apple is developing a 5G enabled iPad that supports mmWave. Even though we are expecting 5G iPhones this year, the report doesn’t disclose when this iPad would come out. Rumors hint that the iPad would have higher manufacturing costs which would mean a more expensive price tag and would most likely come to the Pro variants. We may also see it until next year as we do know that iPhones get features like these before coming to iPads.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to come with 15W fast charging and 3,300mAh battery

A couple of days ago we heard that the Galaxy Fold 2 or Z Flip would get rid of the plastic display for ultra thin glass. According to a Twitter tipster Samsung will mix both, ultra thin glass and a plastic layer for further protection. The Z Flip will also be powered by a 3300 mAh battery and a secondary 900 mAh unit. The report also claims that it will have a more resilient display, which would raise the reparability score with the screen being easier to replace. Another report also claims that a certification also revealed that it will bring 15W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 8 has received certification in India, while the 8 Pro appears on Geekbench

We are expecting OnePlus to release 3 different phones, the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro. The regular OnePlus 8 just got certified in India and the 8 Pro got some Geekbench benchmarks as well. Both of them would sport a quad camera at the back, and the benchmarks show that the 8 Pro runs Android 10, a Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM along with that 120Hz display. The 8 Lite is expected to bring either a MediaTek Dimensity 800 or 1000.

We have some polarizing rumors from MacOtakara about the upcoming iPhone lineup. Apparently Apple wants to redesign the iPhone 8 by bringing Face ID to it, and using the smaller form factor but this won’t be the iPhone 9. This iPhone would launch in the fall along with the other 3 iPhones we’re expecting, with a design like the iPhone 8 but with a bigger camera and the screen would change from 4.7 to 5.4in because there are no bezels now. The iPhone 9 is still slanted for the Spring with bezels and Touch ID, so we’ll see how rumors evolve on this mysterious iPhone.

Leaked video of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ confirms design and other features

We have a full hands on video of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ recovered by Max Winebach and XDA Developers. The video shows the full phone with only the bottom part blurred. From the video we can confirm that the device brings an ultra sonic fingerprint scanner and no headphone jack as well. It also looks taller than the S10+ with a 21:9 aspect ratio.







