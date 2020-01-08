13-Inch MacBook Pro on sale at Amazon, new Echo Studio Smart is now available

Deals: Amazon is currently taking $250 off the latest 13in MacBook Pro in both 1.4 or 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 variants in either 128GB or 256GB of SSD. You’ll see the discount until it is ready for checkout. If you want a Quick Charger, Anker’s Quick Charge 3.0 with dual 30W USB ports is available for $17.98 instead of the $26 it usually goes for. Finally, this isn’t quite a deal but Amazon’s brand new 330W Echo Studio is now available for purchase and you should definitely check it out.

MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G announced for premium mid-tier 5G smartphones

MediaTek’s first chip with the Dimensity moniker launched back in November and there was rumors for the second one to come out in December but the company decided to hold it out until CES. The new Dimensity 800 5G series is aimed at the mid-tier and mass market. The chipset will power the new Premium segment, bringing flagship features and performance to mid-rangers most likely in the second half of 2020. It features 4 ARM Cortex-A76 and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores that operate on frequencies up to 2GHz. Check the features in the link in the description.

The new LG G9 could come with four cameras and a headphone jack

LG isn’t as popular as they used to be but they still make top notch phones. Some CAD renders of the LG G9 have just emerged showing off the phone’s design. It has no fingerprint scanner at the back so we assumed they moved it to the display, it has four camera sensors in a horizontal array that kinda looks like the Galaxy S10 and yes, it still has a headphone jack. Finally, at the front we have a teardrop notch and a minimal chin at the bottom of the display.

New leaks of the Sony Xperia 5 Plus show a ToF sensor

We have new leaks of a Sony Xperia 5 Plus provided by OnLeaks including a video with 3D renders of the device. It features a 6.6 in display with an 8MP selfie camera. At the back we have triple cameras like the ones in the regular Xperia 5 but this one includes a ToF sensor. On the insides we should expect a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3140 mAh battery and a headphone jack. We’ll keep you posted on a possible launch date.

The design of the Google Pixel 4a has been confirmed by leaked case renders

Some new case renders of the Google Pixel 4a have emerged on OnLeaks as well. These leaks feature the punch hole, a headphone jack as well as the rear mounted fingerprint scanner and of course, the stove with the single camera. According to the rumors, it is supposed to bring a 5.81in display and we should see it at Google I/O in May.

Story of the day:

The complete Samsung Galaxy S20 series may come with 120Hz display

Samsung just announced their new Exynos 990 processor which has support for 120Hz displays. This got the rumor mill going as the Samsung Galaxy S11 or S20 will most likely feature this processor. Back in November we got rumors of the whole line up bringing a 120Hz display and this serves as some unofficial confirmation. There’s some features in the One UI 2.0 Beta that also show the possibility of switching between 60Hz and 120Hz which also controls the amount of battery being drained from your phone. The Galaxy S11 or S20 is set to come out on February 11th.







