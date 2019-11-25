Author
https://youtu.be/6YnNUP381us

Black Friday deals are live on Amazon, these are some of the best deals

Deals. The Razer Phone 2 is currently available on Amazon for $300 shipped on Amazon. It packs a 120Hz display along with some great specs. They also have some discounts on Galaxies that you should really consider. Every flagship Galaxy from the Note 10+ to the Galaxy S10e currently have a $200 discount with free shipping and a Samsung warranty, some also include free Galaxy Buds so make sure to look out for that. Samsung Galaxy S10/ Note 10 Razer Phone 2

Hisense R8 ULED Roku TV announced in two display sizes

Remember that Hisense H8F we reviewed earlier this year? Well, it was one of my favorite products of the first half of 2019. Now, if Android TV is not your cup of tea, the company just announced a Roku TV version in two 55in and 65in variants. It also brings ULED technology, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR and all features from Roku TV. Sadly the launch of this Roku version doesn’t happen until mid-December, but keep It in mind.

MediaTek teams up with Intel to feature its 5G modem for laptops

MediaTek and Intel just announced a new partnership. MediaTek will be providing 5G modems for Intel-powered PCs. Dell and HP will be the first manufacturers to roll out products powered by this partnership which we should see in early 2021. We wonder exactly what Intel is planning as per if we’ll see this on existing chip lineups or if this means we’ll have a new mobile focused chip, but we’ll keep you posted.

5G may help Apple sell more than 100 million iPhone 12 in 2020

According to DigiTimes, Apple is telling their supply chain partners to expect in excess of 100 million orders for the iPhone 12 next year. Currently the 11 line up are expected to sell 80M units, but the 12 line up will apparently grow because of the 5G demand as well as the hardware improvements they’ve been lacking for the past two generations. Analysts also claim that the changes in carriers due to 5G will drive customers to upgrade their phones which will also cause growth.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 5G will bring tons of power according to benchmarks

Some benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G which will reportedly be the regular variant and not a separate version like with the S10 5G, this means we should get a cheaper 5G phone. The specs include, 12GB of RAM, running Android 10 and this appears to be the Exynos 990 variant which is expected to compete with the new Snapdragon and the A13.

Story of the day:

New renders give us the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy S11e

Last week we covered some renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 with the weird stove at the back. Now, we have some renders for the S11e which features the same design language. It also brings a centered punch hole on the 6.2 or 6.3in display which is curved unlike the S10e. At the back we see the stove but only with three sensors compared to the 5 on the S11. Some of the leaked specs include a Snapdragon 865, 6GB of RAM and Android 10.
