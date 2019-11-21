The Apple Watch Series 3 and Fitbit Versa 2 are discounted on Amazon

iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 refurbs are available from $145 on Amazon

Deals. For starters Apple is blowing off all of their iPhone 6s and 7 inventory with refurbished variants starting at $145 for the 6s and $185 for the iPhone 7. They also have some deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 which is $100 off so it now starts at $199, the Series 4 is getting even better treatment with a $350 discount leaving it at $399. Finally, the Fitbit Versa 2 is $50 off leaving it at $150 shipped.

Motorola revealed the RAZR last week. They announced it would be available for $1500 in the US and reach Canada in 2020. Now, they didn’t disclose anything about Europe. The company just confirmed that it will land in Europe at some point in 2020, mainly with an EE partnership and will be available for €1,599 which is $1771.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite rumors talk SD855, triple-camera setup

A new twitter report yet again has leaked the specs for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite which doesn’t seem to be a mid-range phone at all. It will pack a Snapdragon 855 and a triple camera setup. This setup will include a main 48MP sensor, a 12MP Wide Angle and a 5MP depth sensor with a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. No release dates or any other details were listed.

Could the next Apple Watch include Face ID?

We’ve heard that Apple wants to bring Face ID to the Apple Watch. This week they were granted another patent that would bring Face ID as a means of authentication. A small camera would also help in IRL situations like snap a quick picture or scan a QR code. It also talks about bringing EMG sensors to the bands of the watch which would determine if you pick something up like a baseball bat or weights and will tell you how tight you were grabbing it and how your performance was. We might start seeing some of this with Series 6.

Purported OnePlus 8 Pro drawings leak, suggest minor changes

We have some drawing that allegedly belong to the OnePlus 8. We see two models, one with a single punch hole at the front and one with a dual punch hole. At the back we see a quad camera arrangement considering that at least one of the two smaller holes is a ToF sensor.

Story of the day:

Future Samsung smartphones may come with 120Hz displays

Yesterday we talked about how Samsung might not change the back design of the Galaxy S11 but bring some changes to the display. Now, on Samsung’s Android 10 Beta for the Galaxy Note 9 there is an option to toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate. Obviously it won’t do anything on the Note 9 but it means that Samsung is preparing it for a future device. Currently only the Razer and ASUS gaming phones have brought 120Hz displays, Samsung could be the next one.

