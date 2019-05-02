Android

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S11 to be all display, iPhone sales slump & more (video)

Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140, w/ wireless charging case $180 (Reg. $199) at Costco

Apple’s new iPad mini gets first discount w/ added tax benefits for some shoppers

Deals. You can get a discount on the latest iPad mini and Apple AirPods with or without wireless charging case by following the links

Apple quarterly results: iPhone down, iPad and everything else up

Apple has posted its second quarter financial results, and, while the iPad, services, wearables, and home products are up, the iPhone is slowing down.

OPPO Reno 5G sales start in Switzerland as first 5G phone to hit Europe

The OPPO Reno 5G sales are starting today, May 1, in Switzerland, making it the first commercially available 5G smartphone in Europe.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL full specs leak ahead of official reveal

Google Pixel 3a launch teased for May 8th in India with Night Sight in tow

We have the launch dates for the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL in the US and in India, plus more specs of the devices before their official launch

Story of the day:

Samsung in pursuit of full-screen smartphones, works on invisible camera

Samsung is still pursuing the idea of a full-screen smartphone, as the Korean phone-maker believes that in a couple of years it will be able to hide the camera.

 

 

