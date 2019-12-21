https://youtu.be/eHfKHZGVb6s
The arrival of the Moto Razr has been delayed due to high demand
Motorola fans will have to wait a bit longer to buy the new Moto Razr since the company has announced a delay because of its high demand
- Samuel Martinez
- 20 December 2019
- 20:27EST
$600 off the 15-inch MacBook Pro and more exciting deals on Amazon
Today’s Amazon deals include a 15-inch MacBook Pro, a smart lock for your home, and an all in one camera and printer from Polaroid
- Samuel Martinez
- 20 December 2019
- 18:40EST
The Huawei P40 Pro is said to include a 10X optical zoom in its camera
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the new camera in the Huawei P40 Pro may include a massive boost in its optical zoom capabilities
- Samuel Martinez
- 20 December 2019
- 16:51EST