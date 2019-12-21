Up next
$600 off the 15-inch MacBook Pro and more exciting deals on Amazon

Deals. Amazon is currently taking off $600 to the 2019 15in i9 MacBook Pro, this is also the 512GB variant which you can get for $2200 right now. If you want to take pictures and print them on the go the Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 is available for $50 off leaving it at $130 shipped. Finally, if you want to have Siri at your front door, Yale’s assure smart-lock is $84 off leaving it at $215 shipped. Buy MacBook Pro Buy Yale Assure Lock Buy Polaroid Snap Touch

The arrival of the Moto Razr has been delayed due to high demand

Motorola is announcing through several publications that they are delaying the launch of the RAZR. It is not because of problems like with the Galaxy Fold, but instead the company says they have some much demand they wouldn’t be able to meet the standards they had from supplier predictions. They haven’t announced a new pre-order or availability date yet but it shouldn’t be over a month.

Apple secretly working on satellites that would supply internet to its devices

According to Bloomberg, Apple is secretly working on satellites that would provide internet to their own devices. The project is in its early stages but Apple has a dozen aerospace engineers working on bringing this to reality within 5 years unless it gets pulled. With this Apple could basically circumvent carriers and beam internet directly to their own devices. Other usage would be to interconnect their devices if the traditional network is failing.

The Huawei P40 Pro is said to include a 10X optical zoom in its camera

Yesterday we got our first look at the Huawei P40 Pro but now Ming Chi Kuo is chiming in with some predictions. Kuo claims that the P40 Pro will be Huawei’s first phone with 10x optical zoom capabilities. It will apparently use a new 8MP periscope lens with f/4.0 aperture, unlike the P30 Pro which just uses a prism lens. He also predicted that the device will start around $570-$713.

Report: 2020 iPhones to utilize sensor-shifting image stabilization

According to DigiTimes, Apple may be moving on from lens-shifting stabilization to sensor-shifting stabilization. The main difference is that instead of stabilizing by shifting the lenses, it will shift the whole sensor itself. We have no other information on how this could improve image or video quality at the moment, and it may also be another little tweak to make more room for those 5G components we’re expecting.

Story of the day:

The Samsung Galaxy S11 may come with a 48MP telephoto camera

We have two new tweets from Ice Universe with leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S11 line up. The first one, he claims that Samsung will lead in the telephoto department with all telephoto lenses in the line up being at least 48MP, even the S11e. On the second one, he shows us a finalized screen protector with very minimal bezels, both at the top and bottom and a smaller punch hole. He says this cover is closest to the phone's actual design.
