Amazon has great deals on the Pixel 4 XL, Surface Pro, 6 and more

Deals. Amazon has the Google Pixel 4 XL starting at $749, that’s $150 off, The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type cover is also available for $750, lets you save $579. The latest GoPro Hero 8 Black is at al all-time low of $347 and the Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker is $100 off, that means you only have to pay $199.

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL

Buy GoPro HERO 8

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Buy Bose Soundwear Companion

PSA: Microsoft ends Windows 10 Mobile support tomorrow

If you’re still a Windows 10 Mobile user, we’re just kidding we hope no one is still going through that. But, Microsoft just announced that tomorrow will be the last day of support for the OS. There will be no future updates, security patches or features and Microsoft suggests that you move to a different platform, as you should.

PUBG Mobile to get 90FPS and 10-bit HDR support soon

Player Unknown’s Battle Grounds or PUBG is getting a new upgrade. This information was announced during the QUALCOMM Snapdragon Tech Summit, it would be one of the first games on Android to support 90FPS and it would also be capable of showing true 10-bit HDR. Rumors also say that this new feature may be exclusive to the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

Apple’s new Mac Pro will be available to order starting December 10

Apple finally announced the dates for the Mac Pro, the Pro XDR Display and most importantly, the $999 stand. They will be available tomorrow December 10th. Just as a quick recap, the Mac Pro starts at $5999 for an 8-core Intel Xeon, 256GB of SSD and 32GB of RAM. The Pro XDR starts at $4999 with the beautiful stand for $999.

OnePlus could be re-entering mid-range segment with OnePlus 8 Lite

According to some new leaks, OnePlus might be ready to go back into the mid-range segment. We have some renders of a OnePlus 8 Lite that were posted by OnLeaks. It features a dual camera setup that looks like the Galaxy S11 renders, it is rumored to bring either a 6.4 or 6.5in display, no curved screen, an on-display fingerprint scanner, no headphone jack and a USB-C port. The phone might still be a prototype but if it does happen, rumors hint to it being powered by the Snapdragon 765.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S11 caught in the wild, with its exclusive 108MP camera

We have some IRL images of the Samsung Galaxy S11 from Ice Universe himself. The device is in a ‘leaker proof case’ but that camera array isn’t fooling anyone. It actually looks slimmer and cleaner than what we saw in the renders which is usually the way it goes. The images are in really bad quality so there isn’t really anything to see other than the camera, although we can see that it packs at least 4 sensors. Shortly after that, IceUniverse also tweeted about the new 108MP camera sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S11+, he says that this is a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor, which is superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX and has a high cost.

