AirPods, AirPods Pro and 10.2-inch iPads are discounted on Amazon

Deals. For those of you looking for Apple products, the new AirPods Pro have a rare little discount of $15 which will leave them at $234. The AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case are $20 off leaving them at $139. And finally, the new 10.2 in iPad is $30 off starting at $299.

AirPods

AirPods Pro

10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi

10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi+ Cellular

Microsoft Surface Earbuds delayed until Spring 2020

Microsoft announced some products last month but we won’t get to see some until next year. The Surface Buds were supposed to be available some time this year but Panos Panay just tweeted out that in their relentless pursuit to get all of the details right, they will be delayed until Spring of 2020. Price tag is still $250 so they are AirPods Pro competitors.

Xiaomi introduces 100W Super Charge Turbo tech

Xiaomi just announced their new 100W Super Charge Turbo tech. Currently the fastest one was OPPO’s Super VOOC 65W charger. The Super Charge Turbo is able to charge a 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes. According to a report they took a ton of security measures to make sure nothing miss-shaped while charging, we can expect it on the Mi Mix 4 or Redmi K30 Pro whenever those come out.

AirPods shipments may reach 60 million units during 2019

According to Bloomberg, shipments of AirPods are supposed to double to 60M in 2019 compared to last year. The report claims that the year-over-year growth is mostly because of a much higher than expected demand for the AirPods Pro. This will only grow with the holidays just around the corner.

iPhone 12 Pro may come with 6GB RAM and iPhone SE 2 production may begin soon

Some Barclays analysts met with Apple’s supply chain to give us some predictions for next year’s iPhones. They claim that both Pro models will bring 6GB of RAM, 3D sensing tech in the main camera, and sub 6GHz and mmWave 5G support. They also claim that the regular iPhone 12 will bring 4GB of RAM and did not specify if it would bring 5G. Finally they also said that production for the iPhone SE 2 will begin in February as we’ve heard before it may launch in March.

Story of the day:

We have new leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11

Whoever complained about the iPhone and Pixel designs (us included) were not expecting this. Some CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 have just emerged and it looks like if the Note 10, iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 had a baby. It has a centered punch hole on the 6.7in 120Hz display. At the back we have a huge camera hump that apparently houses 5 different sensors. The rumors suggest we should expect the 108MP camera, 5x optical zoom, some Deep Fusion-like tech, 8K video and an improved Night Mode.

