Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S10’s Fingerprint Scanner TRICKED?! (video)

Apple Watch Series 5 is up to $50 off, returning prices to all-time lows

Deals. Amazon is currently taking $50 off the Apple Watch Series 5 in various GPS+Cellular configurations. If you only want the GPS one that one is just $15 off in various configurations as well.

Samsung wants to ditch the notch by reversing it

We have a new patent from Samsung that doesn’t want to get rid of the notch, just move it to make it even worse. The application calls it a reverse notch, it is on the outside of the display where the cameras and sensors would be placed. Now, we don’t know why would they want to do this instead of just leaving regular bezels on the device.

iOS 13 already on 55% of iPhones, iPadOS on 41% of iPads

Apple just released their adoption numbers for iOS 13 and iPad OS on their developers website. These numbers are for iPhones sold in the last 4 years, 55% are on iOS 13, 38% are still on iOS 12 and 7% are on an older version. For iPads, 41% have already adopted iOS 13% while 51% is still on iOS 12.

Wedbush: China demand for iPhone 11 is strong, forecasts Apple launching four 5G iPhones next year

We know Apple might overtake Huawei this year or next year, but this new report shows that maybe they won’t. Huawei’s worldwide shipments are bouncing back this quarter with a 27% growth. These numbers are without Mate 30 sales which reportedly are a hit in China.

Huawei Q3 revenue up 27% as smartphone sales soar Speaking of hits in China, the iPhone 11 seems to be one as well. So much so that analyst, Dan Ives claims that the company will sell around 185M iPhones this fiscal year. He says that the phone is doing much better than expected in China with the new price drop. With this success he predicts that Apple might launch four new flagship iPhones in 2020, all of them with 5G and 3D sensing technology. Being realistic, Apple will most likely still launch just three but they all might bring 5G and the new camera capabilities.

Story of the day:

Samsung to fix Galaxy S10 issue that means any fingerprint can unlock devices

There’s a big problem with the Samsung Galaxy S10s on-display fingerprint scanner. It seems that if you have a cheap screen protector, other people can unlock the device. The first case reported was a British woman whose phone got unlocked by her husband who’s biometrics weren’t registered on the phone. Samsung customer support say that the sensor may detect patterns in the glass or plastic and confuse it for a fingerprint. Samsung has already acknowledged the problem and is preparing a patch.

