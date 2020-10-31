Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and more devices are on sale todayLet’s end the week with Apple deals as, we know they’re your favorites, and stop looking at me funny. Beginning with the 16in MacBook Pro which is actually $300 off, this leaves the Intel Core i9, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant for $2499. The Galaxy Tab S7+ is also $100 off, that leaves the Wi-Fi only, 128GB of storage model for $750. Back to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the SE are both $20 off, that means the Series 6 starts at $379 and the SE starts at $309. We have more deals on other Apple products, other Samsung tablets, and Logitech accessories in the description
Netflix’s premium and standard plans are getting a price hike in the US
Now Let’s stay with the official news and talk about services for a couple of segments, but we’re actually going to begin with the bad news. I’m looking at you Netflix. If you’re in the United States, the company will be raising the price tags for the Standard and Premium subscription plans. The Standard Plan is getting a $1 hike, raising it to $14 and the Premium Plan is getting a $2 hike, standing at $18 a month. After the announcement came out, Netflix shares reportedly went up 4.8% cause of course investors want them to mil you for more money. Apparently, Netflix thinks that this is an opportunity to raise prices in countries where they feel like they provide “extra value” and it allows them to continue offering more variety of TV shows and Films. If you’re a Netflix user, they will alert users 30 days ahead of the actual increase, so if you want to unsubscribe, now is the time. That one service that’s kept humans sane throughout the pandemic seems ready to make more profits sadly.