Early Black Friday deals are live, with tons of Apple dealsThe official news today begin with Apple deals because, we know you guys adore them. Beginning with the previous MacBook Air which is $80 off, that leaves the Intel core i3, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD model for $920 shipped. The 16in MacBook Pro is also $250 off, that leaves the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD for $2150 but, you might not want to go for it depending on how these M1 MacBooks do. The latest iPad Pros are also on sale, for example, the 11in WiFi only version, with 128GB of storage is $50 off, leaving that for $739. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 off, that leaves the 40mm GPS only variant for $350. The SE is $20 off, but you can get the GPS+Cellular variant for $309. We have more deals on Garmin Watches, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds and more in the links in the description.
Users reporting serious MacBook Pro problems after macOS Big Sur update
Last week we finally got the macOS Big Sur update but, which I was really looking forward to given the efficiencies, but according to several users, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows. Several users who own 2013 and mid-2014 13in MacBook Pros upgraded to Big Sur and it has reportedly bricked their machines. According to them, their computer is stuck on a black screen and there’s no way to bypass this this as, the hot key combinations for NVRAM, SMC, Safe Mode and Internet Recovery are inaccessible after they installed the update. Apparently some of these users have been asked to take the laptop in for servicing so, we’ll see what happens. Also keep in mind that these are the oldest MacBook Pros to have Big Sur available so if you’re on the list, you might want to hold off. Obviously gotta hand it to Apple for their in-store support, but the problem is that it’s crazy irregular right now given the pandemic.