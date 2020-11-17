Early Black Friday deals are live, with tons of Apple deals

The official news today begin with Apple deals because, we know you guys adore them. Beginning with the previous MacBook Air which is $80 off, that leaves the Intel core i3, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD model for $920 shipped. The 16in MacBook Pro is also $250 off, that leaves the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD for $2150 but, you might not want to go for it depending on how these M1 MacBooks do. The latest iPad Pros are also on sale, for example, the 11in WiFi only version, with 128GB of storage is $50 off, leaving that for $739. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 off, that leaves the 40mm GPS only variant for $350. The SE is $20 off, but you can get the GPS+Cellular variant for $309. We have more deals on Garmin Watches, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds and more in the links in the description.
Users reporting serious MacBook Pro problems after macOS Big Sur update

Last week we finally got the macOS Big Sur update but, which I was really looking forward to given the efficiencies, but according to several users, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows. Several users who own 2013 and mid-2014 13in MacBook Pros upgraded to Big Sur and it has reportedly bricked their machines. According to them, their computer is stuck on a black screen and there’s no way to bypass this this as, the hot key combinations for NVRAM, SMC, Safe Mode and Internet Recovery are inaccessible after they installed the update. Apparently some of these users have been asked to take the laptop in for servicing so, we’ll see what happens. Also keep in mind that these are the oldest MacBook Pros to have Big Sur available so if you’re on the list, you might want to hold off. Obviously gotta hand it to Apple for their in-store support, but the problem is that it’s crazy irregular right now given the pandemic.

Apple’s M1 chip is better than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560 in Graphics performance

Speaking of Macs, let’s talk about the M1 Macs which I’m currently waiting on. They were supposed to arrive today, but I guess UPS was just playing with me. They keep going through Benchmarks, and according to a new submission, the M1 Macs just went up against the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD’s Radeon RX 560. It was compared to these two to match Apple’s claim of the M1’s GPU handling close to 25k threads and delivering 2.6 TFLOPS. Well, in most tests, the M1 beats both of these graphic cards while reaching up to 300 FPS in some instances. Some of the results are pretty close like in the first Aztec Ruins Setting where it actually lost to the Radeon. But then you get other cases where it just breezes through, like in Manhattan 3.1. Now, we know that these are older GPUs but, they are desktop GPUSs as well. That said, the reason why this is not the hottest news is because the benchmark tests are designed more for mobile than anything, so we’ll take them with a grain of salt.

OnePlus 9 Pro’s alleged Geekbench listing reveals SD 875 SoC

Possible design of the new OnePlus 9 has been leaked

Let’s move on to OnePlus as, we’ve already gotten the OnePlus 8 and the 8T, which means rumors for the 9 should start coming in. For starters, the Pro variant was reportedly just spotted on Geekbench revealing some new details. According to the listing, it will pack the upcoming Snapdragon 875, or whatever it will be called, and it performed pretty well in both single core and multi-core. Now, not much of the specs have been revealed, but some things we’re expecting include a Flat AMOLED Display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and a battery that supports 65W charging. Speaking of the display, we also have some CAD renders of the device and, they’re… something. These apparently belong to the regular OnePlus 9 and it packs a flat display with a small punch hole at the top left and a near bezel-less experience. On the back, you get a triple camera array that kinda looks like if the iPhone 12 and the Galaxy S20 FE had a baby. According to these renders we’re getting a new white color variant that actually looks pretty cool. We’re expecting these phones to come out some time in March so, everything should just intensify from here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs and features have been leaked

Now let’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series as we have possibly the biggest leak yet for it, and it’s both good and bad. There’s a full list of specs for the entire line up from Android Police that reveal.. Pretty much everything. Just to get it out of the way, all of these will pack the Snapdragon 875 or the Exynos 2100, as well as 5G, and One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Alright, starting with the regular Galaxy S21, we’re looking at a 6.2in FHD+, LTPS display running at 120Hz. You’re also getting a 4000 mAh battery and a triple camera setup which consists of a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and a 64MP telephoto. Moving on to the S21+, you’re getting a 6.7in FHD+, LTPS display running at 120Hz, as well as a 4800 mAh battery and the same camera setup as the smaller variant. But finally, moving on to the Ultra, we have a 6.8in WQHD+, LTPO display running at up 120Hz. Here, you’re getting a 5000 mAh battery and a 5 camera array that consists of a main 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, a 10MP 3X Optical lens, and a 10MP 10X optical lens. The color variants include Phantom Violet, Pink, Grey, White, Black and Silver, and they vary depending on which variant you pick. Ice Universe also says that the Ultra packs the strongest optical system known to date when it comes to the telephoto, with both sensors being 1/2.8in and 1.22μm. We’re getting closer to that January or February launch so, we’ll see what we get but so far so good.

Story of the day:

Samsung could kill off the Galaxy Note series in 2021

And finally the hottest news today have to do with Samsung again, but this time because we have some confirmation of the beginning of the end. For years, there’s been tons of rumors that Samsung might get rid of the Note line and stick to the S Line and now with the Z Fold line, it makes a ton more sense. Well, we’ve learned from interviews with company executives that, a smartphone can be ready pretty much 9 months before the actual launch and, the problem is, the Note is currently nowhere to be found. We have a new tweet from Max Weinbach where he gives a detailed list of the Samsung flagships we’ll be getting next year. The list includes, the Galaxy S21 FE, the S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold FE. Nice. Now, where it gets interesting is when he tweeted out that 3 of these devices will have S Pen support, and there’s no Note on that list. A day earlier, Ice Universe tweeted “an unusual clue: there is currently no information on the development of the Note 21 Series”. Of course, we are still far away from the Note’s usual launch frame but, by this point we usually have the codenames at least, and having tipsters saying there’s no information at all on the development is kind of a huge deal. By the looks of it, unless Samsung figures out how to bring the Stylus to the Folds, it looks like the S line might bring the S Pen next year.
