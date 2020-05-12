We start the week off with deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and more

Deals. To start the week off, Amazon currently has the 2019 13in MacBook Pro for $400 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD for $1399. If you want more storage, the 512GB is $150 off as well. Just keep in mind, we’re talking about that lovely butterfly keyboard you might wanna think twice about. The AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case are $30 off, leaving them at $169 shipped. We also have more deals on Beats headphones, Bose soundbars and more.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G announced, offers 15% faster CPU and GPU performance compared to 765G

Qualcomm just announced a successor to their premium mid-ranger SoC line with the 768G. It is based on Samsung 7nm EUV technology and it packs and Adreno 620 GPU, as well as the Snapdragon X52 modem for ‘true 5G speeds’, including mmWave and sub6GHz. It offers a 15% faster CPU and GPU performance when compared to the 765G which was released in December. You can find the full list of specifics in the description and it will reportedly be on the Redmi K30 5G which was actually waiting on this processor to launch.

These could be the color and storage options of the new Poco F2 Pro

The POCO F2 Pro is finally coming tomorrow and we have some final leaks before the release. The renders show the phone with a full display design, no punch hole or notch. The source also claims 4 different color variants: Black or Grey, Blue, Purple and White… pretty much like the K30 Pro.. It will also come in two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The leaked price tag is still set to cost between €600 and €650 in Europe, depending on the taxes and mainly due to 5G. The report claims that some markets might not even get the 5G variants to bring the price down.

Apple AirPods Studio are the rumored upcoming over-ear headphones

Even with all of the delays Apple is still pushing to release at least some of their products this year. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple’s over the ear headphones will be called AirPods Studio and they will feature a magnetic design which would make them customizable with interchangeable parts, like a selection of different headband styles. These are expected to come out some time later this year for a price around $349.

We may have to wait until June for the launch of the Google Pixel 4a

As per usual, we’ve gotten a ton of rumors and leaks of the Google Pixel 4a, including retail boxes, sample images, and billboards. Google I/O was supposed to happen this week, before the pandemic. A leak suggested that the phone might be available for purchase on May 22nd, hinting to a May 15th launch date. According to a German publication and a Vodafone listing, that might not happen and we might have to wait until June 5 to be able to purchase. We know that Google’s Android 11 Event will be happening on June 3rd so Google is apparently waiting to announce it in that event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get better display, but no Ultra variant

We have some new leaks for the Galaxy Note 20 where the source is stating that we might not get a Note 20 Ultra this year. Aparently we're still only getting two Galaxy Notes, or only two with a flat slab design. When it comes to the Galaxy Note 20+, the display will grow from 6.8-in to 6.87-in, with the resolution increasing to 3096 x 1444p, resulting in a 497 PPI. It will have a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO for variable refresh rate. The regular Note 20 will have a 6.42-in display, still at 1080p+ resolution and a 120Hz mode as well. This LTPO tech offers 5-15% in power savings, when compared to a regular panel. Ice Universe also confirmed these leaks, but obviously we'll have to get back to you on timing.
