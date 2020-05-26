Amazon and B&H Memorial Day deals are available today

Deals. If you’re still looking for Memorial Day deals, we got you. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is still $200 off for the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant, leaving it at $2200. The Surface Pro 7 is also $200, leaving it at $999 for the Intel Core i5 variant. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is $106 off, leaving it at $294. We have more deals on AirPods, iPads, more Samsung phones and more in the links in the description.

Sony Xperia 1 II finally comes to the US, pre-orders start on June 1 at an exorbitant $1,200

Sony announced their Xperia 1 II about three months ago and it’s finally making its way to the US. Sony has set pre-orders for this phone on June 1st with shipments beginning until July 24. It packs a 6.5in 4K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 865, a 4000 mAh and three 12MP cameras. The only thing is that the phone will cost you $1199 for the unlocked variant. However, Sony is giving away the WF-1000MX3’s to sweeten the deal for you. You can check for more info in the links in our description.

“OnePlus Buds” could be the name of OnePlus’ TWS earphones

We’ve been hearing that OnePlus is working on some Truly Wireless Earbuds for a while now which have been tipped for a July launch. Now, the same source just shared a new sketch of the buds, which still looks like a combination of the regular AirPods with the Pixel Buds case. They’re reportedly going to be called the OnePlus Buds and they’re expected to have support for touch controls, the Google Assistant, and fast-pairing with OnePlus phones. We don’t have any more details but we’ll see them soon enough.

Apple might offer health monitoring capabilities on AirPods in the next few years

Speaking of earbuds, it looks like Apple wants to bring some health improvements to the AirPods in the next few years. According to two new DigiTimes reports, Apple has roped in ASE Technology to supply components to add ambient light sensors for health monitoring duties. These light sensors would pass light through your skin to check blood movement in the vessels to detect your heart rate and any other data. However, this would require a redesign for the AirPods and it will most likely come in the next 1-2 years.

Motorola RAZR successor’s specs allegedly leaked, arriving in September

Last week Lenovo’s South African GM leaked that Motorola is working on a second generation Moto RAZR and now, leaks naturally follow. We have some new leaked specs from XDA that include a Snapdragon 765G SoC which is certainly an upgrade from the 710 we got with the original RAZR. It also packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’ll bring a 2845 mAh battery as well as a 48MP main camera and a 20MP selfie shooter. It’s also expected to bring 5G, but only on sub 6GHz networks. This phone should come in September according to the leaks the GM shared.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Note 20+ leaked renders show a familiar design and ginormous camera bump

We have some new renders for the Galaxy Note 20 and they actually come from OnLeaks this time. They're slightly different than the ones we got last week but retain some of the same elements. According to the leaks, this phone will bring a 6.9in AMOLED display with the centered punch hole. Now, at the back we have a huge camera hump that might even be bigger than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We have three lenses that kind of remind us of the iPhone 11 line up because of the rings for each camera, as well as a ToF sensor. We're also able to see the periscope zoom lens but it's not clear if this one will have 100x capabilities like the S20 Ultra did. This leaks also retain the changes like moving the buttons to the right and the S Pen to the left of the phone.
