We have a massive selection of Memorial Day deals for you

Deals. We have some memorial day deals for you guys and we’ll have some more on our website over the weekend if you want to check them out. Let’s start out with Amazon which has the Google Pixel 3a for $120 off. This leaves the 64GB variant for $279 and it gets better, the 3a XL is $160 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $319 shipped. The Marshall Kilburn 2 speaker is also $90 off, leaving it at $210 shipped. Finally, the second generation AirPods are $50 off, leaving those at $150 shipped with the wireless charging case. As always we have more deals in the description that you can check out.

Here’s your first official look at the VIVO X50 and X50 Pro

Oh so you thought the Galaxy S20 had a big camera hump? Well, vivo has been teasing their new X50 Pro which brings a gimbal like main camera. The company just released a new poster of the phone which shows the quad camera module with the huge main sensor. This main camera is a Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GN1 Sensor which comes with Dual Pixel PDAF tech for faster focusing, it basically rotates on it’s axis like a gimbal for better stabilization. The other cameras include a periscope, and most likely a wide angle and a macro camera. We’re expecting the vivo X50 lineup to launch on June 1.

ASUS ROG Phone III and ZenFone 7 to debut around July: Report

Back in February Qualcomm gave us a list of phones that would bring the Snapdragon 865 and, that list included two ASUS phones. It looks like both of those phones are ready to launch according to a new report from Taiwan which claims that the ROG Phone 3 and the ZenFone 7 will either in Q2 or early Q3 of 2020. Going by last year’s launch date, if they do launch in July or August they will be late by a couple of months when compared to their predecessors but, the market isn’t in the same state as it was last year. The company is currently targeting a 30-50% growth in sales for the ROG Phone 3. We’ll keep you posted in case we get more leaks.

Second-gen Moto Razr foldable phone could be launched in September

We all know how excited I was for the Moto RAZR last year, and we all know how that turned out. Well, according to Lenovo’s South African GM, the company is already working on a second generation device and it is supposed to come out in September. He actually mentioned the words “generation two” twice during a podcast while talking about the RAZR. Leaks will most likely start coming in soon and we hope it brings better specifications for the price tag, nostalgia can only go so far.

Apple may have started the production of the new AirPods Studio

A new DigiTimes report claims that we’ll be getting Apple’s AirPods Studio sooner rather than later. The report mentions the fact that Apple will be dropping the wired earphones from the iPhone 12’s box like we covered yesterday. It also mentions that Cupertino will resume regular shipments of the AirPods 2 in the second half of this year, which we wonder if it has anything to do with the move of production to Vietnam, but that does match the timing of the possible AirPods Studio. The company has apparently already started production for these and we could see an announcement at WWDC and they might cost $350.

Story of the day:

We may get a Periscope camera in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could’ve appeared in some hot looking renders

We recently got some sketches for the Galaxy Note 20′s design from Ice Universe. Now we got the first renders which were made based on that leaked design. The phone looks pretty similar to the Note 10 from the front with the very boxy design but it does bring some changes. The camera on this one has a larger hump, like the one on the S20 Ultra, the buttons are also on the right side and the S Pen was moved to the left. Like seriously, common sense changes. Now, these aren’t the official renders just yet but, this gives us a pretty good idea of what it might look like according to the sketches. Galaxy Club just found some new information and they claim that the Note 20+ will most likely bring a periscope camera. It isn’t clear if it will be the same one on the S20 Ultra and some other rumors claim that it won’t bring 100X zoom, but it pretty much explains the large camera hump for this phone as well.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow