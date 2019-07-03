Android

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked: S-Pen Camera?? (video)

Galaxy Note10 Unpacked event

Apple’s latest AirPods from $145, with wireless case $180

Deals. Amazon currently has the new AirPods for $145 shipped with the regular charging case, if you want the one with wireless charging it is still on sale with them for $180.

Sony Xperia 2 might launch at IFA 2019

It looks like Sony might launch the Xperia 2 at IFA. According to a UAProf file that mentions Sony devices with model number J8210 (the Xperia 1’s model was J8110) and J8010. The codenames are Sphinx and Horus and both bring 5G modems, apparently J8010 will be the flagship as the screen resolution matches the Xperia 1’s.

LG G8S ThinQ announced, gets an additional third camera

LG just launched the G8s ThinQ, it is still powered by the Snapdragon 855, resolution goes down to  FHD+ at 2248 x 1080 pixels, screen gets larger at 6.2in. The battery is also slightly larger at 3,550 mAh and probably the most interesting change is an extra camera. The system now packs a 13MP super wide, 12MP standard and 12MP telephoto.

Alleged Huawei Mate 30 Pro back panel suggests new camera arrangement

We have a new back panel that allegedly belongs to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. We see a round camera cutout instead of a square, maybe for aesthetics or to differentiate from… other competitors. We still don’t know if it will run Android or Oak OS.

White House official says Huawei will only be able to get widely available goods

Huawei waiting on U.S. Commerce decision to resume using Android

After Donald Trump’s statements this weekend, the National Economic Council added that all that would happen is that they would give Huawei some additional licenses to buy widely available products and we don’t know if Android is included even if its AOSP is free. Now Huawei is waiting on the Department of Commerce to respond so they can continue using Android which they stated that they prefer, the US gov said they have nothing to add just yet.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event scheduled for August 7

Samsung just sent out press invitations for their Unpacked Event that will happen on August 7 in New York City. The video invite features an S Pen that draws a camera which could mean the added camera on the Note 10 Plus or a camera on the S Pen that has been in the rumor mill.

Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.