Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to get WATERED DOWN?! (video)

Best Buy shaves $300 off Verizon’s Galaxy Note 10 & S10 prices

Deals. Verizon is currently offering the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 for $300 off through Best Buy. The regular 128GB Galaxy S10 starts at $599, the S10 Plus goes for $699. The regular Galaxy Note 10 goes for $649, the Note 10 Plus is $799 with its 5G variant available for $999.

[Update: More details] OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, and 5T get Android 10 starting this month

For those of you with OnePlus devices wondering when you will get Android 10, well it seems that devices up until the OnePlus 5 will get it. The 6 and 6T will get the Beta this month with the full release in November, while 5 and 5T users will have to wait until Q2 of 2020 to get the update.

Samsung’s Android 10 beta hits some users early as changes are detailed [Video]

And speaking of Android updates, obviously the biggest question mark is when Galaxy phone are getting it. While we still don’t have a date for these, we already see beta testing being done and there’s even a video on what the changes entail courtesy of PhoneArena. It’s mainly new visuals with OneUI 2.0. A lot of the features that come in Android 10 already exist on OneUI so this is mainly just a minor visual change. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we learn more about its future.

Google Pixelbook Go leaks ahead of October 15 launch

Since we got enough leaks of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, now we got some leaks of the Pixelbook Go which is also expected to launch on the 15th. In specs it should bring from an Intel m3 all the way to an i7, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and from 64 to 256GB of storage. It will also have a 13.3 in screen and come in 2 colors, ‘Just Black’ and ‘ Not Pink’.

Report: Apple ‘pushing it’ with goal to launch iPhones featuring in-house custom 5G modems in 2022 Apple is expected to launch their 5G iPhones next year with Qualcomm chips but, we also know that the company wants to move on and make their own modems and they purchased Intel’s 5G business. They recently set a deadline to have them by 2022. According to a new report, Apple is pushing it with these dates and we may not see them until at least 2023. The reason for the delay is that even after the design and fabrication start, they have to do arduous testing and still go through FCC certifications so 2023 is a more realistic date.

Story of the day:

Samsung ‘Galaxy Note 10 Lite’ and ‘Galaxy S10 Lite’ reportedly in the works

According to a couple of reports, Samsung is working on a Galaxy Note 10 Lite that will come in the next few months. The only confirmed spec for it would be 128GB of storage but we don’t know if that’s the base storage. The specs are supposed to line up with the Galaxy A91 with a Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display may be one of the differences between this and the regular Note 10, sadly it is rumored to only hit Europe.

