Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specs Seem to WORRY… (video)

You can pick up Google Chromecast for $25 at eBay right now (Save 30%)

Deals. Prime Day swept most of the deals but, eBay seller Proximity Store currently has the 2018 Chromecasts available for $24.99 shipped. That’s 30% off on how every other retailer has it. The store has 99.3% positive feedback.

The $139 Nokia 2.2 brings back the removable battery

Nokia just released the 2.2, and it beats a lot of flagships in certain spots. It has Android One, a 5.71in display, removable 3,000 mAh battery, 32GB of expandable storage, a headphone jack and a rear 13MP camera. It does have its cutdowns like being powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and 3GB of RAM. It is currently available on Amazon and BestBuy for $130.

Apple’s Rainbow Logo May Return to Some New Products as Early as This Year

According to some sources, Apple may be going back to using their Rainbow logo for certain products. It hasn’t been used in a product in over 20 years but it is still seen at Apple Events and at Apple Park. We don’t know which products but the Mac refreshes would be good candidates as well as Product RED iPhones. This may not happen but the tipster has a good track record.

Apple Readies 3D Sensing Rear Camera Component Supplies for 2020 iPhones

Multiple sources claim that Apple will use a ToF camera on the 2020 iPhones but for AR rather than portraits. According to supply chain sources, Apple has asked their suppliers to ready VCSEL components for their ToF cameras that will allow to scan up to 15 feet away from the device. Apple is said to have a 2 year lead in 3D sensing over their competitors and Sony may be the ToF supplier even though Apple has been investing in other companies as well. Along with this we should also expect 5G, AR glasses and better Apple Maps to use these cameras at their full potential.

Nintendo just revealed a new Switch model with improved battery life If you are in the market for a regular Switch, you should wait. In Nintendo’s comparison page we see a new model that has a significantly better battery. We expect this to be the one we saw with the FCC leak. Nintendo of Japan also confirmed that an updated and improved Switch would happen in August and we expect Nintendo of America to announce it as well. We also have new Joy Cons in Blue/Neon Yellow and Neon Purple/Neon Orange.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Note 10 won’t have the new Snapdragon 855 Plus under the hood

This is the Galaxy Note 10’s 45W fast charger and it costs €50

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Note 10 won’t feature the Snapdragon 855 Plus as it will launch in August and we will see this SoC towards the end of the year. In other news, we have confirmation of Samsung’s new 45W charger for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, however Samsung is pulling an Apple and will sell it separately for €50. It will most likely come with the S10 5G’s 25W charger.

