Amazon’s Apple discounts continue in 2020

Deals. Amazon is currently taking $70 off the high-end Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of the Apple Watch Series 5, while the entry level GPS configurations are $30 off. For example the 44mm Stainless Steel goes for $679 instead of $749. Buy Apple Watch Series 5 GPS only Buy Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Buy Logitech G703 gaming mouse

HUAWEI will continue to be affected by the U.S. ban in 2020

Even though Huawei managed to grow in 2019 despite of the ban, the company will apparently still be affected by the ban in 2020. According to DigiTimes, the company will be affected moving forward if the status quo does not change. We do know that the US is working with China on a trade deal, but it all depends on that as Huawei still relies on US components, not only for Android but for their 5G business as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α (alpha) will debut at CES 2020

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Book Flex back in October, now the company is ready to introduce its follow up at CES. The new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will apparently have a 17 hour battery life, a 13in QLED display with minimal bezels, a durable hinge and a durable aluminum shell. It is expected to go on sale in the US on the first half of 2020 for $830 with other specs including Intel’s 10th Gen processors, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD.

The new XPS 13 from Dell is looking better than ever

Dell is getting ready to give us a new XPS 13 that looks better than its predecessors. It will come with three different 13.4-inch displays that will include a 1920 x 1200 FHD+ panel in the standard version, an FHD+ display with a touchscreen, and a 4K 3840 x 2400 touchscreen with HDR 400. Other specs include Intel Ice Lake 10th Gen Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors with 4/8/16 and 32GB RAM and SSD storage /16 and 32GB RAM and SSD storage options that include 256/512GB, 1/2TB. You can get your starting January 7th for $999, or you can also get a Linux Developer Edition that will be released on February 4th, and it will start at $1,119.

First teaser of the OnePlus Concept One and its invisible camera

We have a new tweet from OnePlus that tells us we don’t have to wait until CES to get a sneak peek for the OnePlus Concept One. The company just posted a short teaser that features triple cameras that you can apparently hide making them somewhat invisible thanks to some color shifting glass technology and a very curved screen. Ice Universe also tweeted out a sketch of the phone which shows the hidden camera in the teaser. Sadly it won’t be a foldable but it’s still very interesting.

Story of the day:

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are now official

Samsung just FINALLY made the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite official which will be showed off at CES. They are both very similar in terms of specs, both of them have a 6.7in OLED display with a centered punch hole that houses a 32MP camera, 4500 mAh battery, 128GB of storage, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and One UI 2.0 out of the box. Both of them have a stove at the back, oddly the S10 Lite brings a 48MP main sensor while the Note 10 only brings three 12MP sensors. Samsung didn't disclose the processors, but the S10 Lite is expected to bring the Snapdragon 855 while the Note 10 will bring an Exynos 9810. We'll see these phones at CES where we'll get a price tag and availability details.
