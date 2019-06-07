Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 PRO Differences! (video)

WWDC revealed big Apple Watch features, save up to $70 at Amazon on Series 4

Deals. The Apple Watch Series 4 is currently $50 off on some variants on Amazon. However, in certain models you can find up to a $70 discount which is the highest we’ve had for the Series 4.

Amazon’s new delivery drone is a helicopter-airplane hybrid

Amazon has been working on drone delivery for a while and they just unveiled their new helicopter-airplane hybrid design. It operates on six degrees of movement that allows it to take off and land vertically but it also has the aerodynamics of a winged plane which result in more efficiency. Amazon is hoping to have these deliver packages under 5lbs in a 15 mile range within 30 minutes, AI is key to determine and skip obstacles.

$19 million worth of iPhones stolen in massive identity theft scam

A New York based gang was just caught after 7 years and $19M of stolen iPhones through an Identity Theft scam. They traveled the US getting the phones through installment plans with small down payments which they payed with cloned cards. They would send people and pay them $100 per each iPhone they obtained. All of them have plead not guilty and were bailed at $100k each.

Huawei Mate X flexes muscles, Samsung Galaxy Fold still missing

While Samsung is fixing the Fold, Huawei is testing the Mate X and its 5G network in China. Huawei just recorded 1Gbps download speeds with 100Mbps uploads. The phone will be available in China this month with other markets joining the party later.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Note10 render suggests some of the upcoming changes

Galaxy Note 10 renders show us that there will be differences other than size with the Galaxy Note 10. It seems that both devices will have the same selfie infinity O camera with a single shooter, sadly, wish they did a wide-angle as well. It seems that the headphone jack is also gone on both devices as well. Where the differences lie is obviously screen size and battery size, along with some specs like RAM. The most important difference though is that the Note 10 will only bring three cameras on the back. Only the pro will have the Time Of Flight sensor we´ve heard about in a fourth camera and this is the phone that won´t use normal buttons.

