Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Camera Specs LEAKED! (video)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 smart home deals: Final hours to get the Echo Show 5 for $50, Google’s Nest Hub for $79, Philips Hue, iRobot and more

Deals. It’s the second day of Prime Day so we decided to pick Smart Speakers as our favorite deals.

○ Amazon currently has up to 60% discounts on their own Echoes including the Echo Show for $50 and the Echo Dot for $22.

○ If you head over to Walmart you can get a Google Home Mini for half off at $25 and a Nest Hub for $79 which saves you $70.

We also have deals for Philips Hue, iRobot and more in the link in the description.

The new, cheaper, MacBook Air includes ~35% slower SSD compared to 2018 model

We made a lot of emphasis on the new MacBook Pros but Apple refreshed the MacBook Airs and lowered their price tag as well. It turns out they lowered the price tag for a reason, according to a Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, the new MacBook Air has a slower SSD than its predecessor. When it comes to writing speeds it is marginally superior, but in reading speeds it is 35% slower than the 2018 MacBook Air. This slower SSD may have been the cheaper component that allowed for the price drop.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 leaks, shows off classic bezel approach

We have new leaks of the ASUS ROG phone 2 that shows the front of the display with a classic bezel approach, no notch or punch holes. We also have another picture of a setting screen where you can change the refresh rate of the display from 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. Phone is expected this July 23rd.

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro renders leaked, show off pop-up selfie camera

Speaking of July 23rd, the Honor 9x and 9x Pro will also be unveiled that day. We have new renders of the phone that show a pop up camera and the triple cameras at the back including a 48MP shooter, along with 2MP depth sensor and the Pro will add an extra 8MP shooter.

Huawei trademarks ‘Harmony’ as a possible name for its own OS Yesterday we covered how Huawei said that Hongmeng is not their back up OS for smartphones. However, the company just trademarked the name Harmony for an OS in Europe. This now gives us three different monikers for an OS, Ark, Oak and Harmony. We’ll see what the company goes with for the Mate line up.

Story of the day:

Of course the Galaxy S11 will bring significant camera improvements, Captain Obvious!

Exclusive: Android Q will bring One UI 2.0, Galaxy S11 will get One UI 2.1

We just got a tweet from Ice Universe that claims that the Note 10 will use the same main camera as the Galaxy S10, but Samsung will add some new technical features. Ice claims this is the end of the 1.4μm camera and how from the S11 the Samsung camera will be totally different. Going back to the Note 10, it looks like we’ll see One UI 2.0 with Android Q in the Note 10 and One UI 2.1 until the Galaxy S11.

