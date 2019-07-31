Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Benchmarks Don’t Look Good… (video)

Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from $190 (Up to $90 off)

Deals. We have new deals for the Apple Watch Series 3 on Amazon and Target. The entry level 38mm is available for $190 at Target if you have a REDcard and for $199 on Amazon. The 42mm is available for $218 at Target and for $230.

MediaTek Helio G90, G90T revealed: What to expect from its first gaming SoC?

MediaTek just launched their new 12nm gaming SoC, the Helio G90 and G90T. It’s an octa-core featuring Cortex A76 and Cortex A55 cores along with ARM’s Mali G76 GPU clocked at 800 Mhz. It supports up to 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM and is aimed at the upper mid-range market. We have no confirmation or timeline for a launch date.

All three 2020 iPhones will support 5G, analyst suggests

Apple is releasing the 4th beta of iOS 13, iPad OS and tvOS along with the 5th beta of watchOS 6. You can see several noticeable changes, specially in iPad OS like in the case of the home screen where you can now choose between more icons or larger icons. We have a full list of the changes along with how to download it in the link in the description.

Black Shark 2 Pro revealed: Snapdragon 855 Plus, UFS 3.0, 12GB RAM for under $450

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is now official, it offers the Snapdragon 855+, a 4,000 mAh battery, 27W charging, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for about $436. There’s no word on the global pricing but it points out to being released in China soon.

DigiTimes: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Feature Narrow Bezels and Launch in September According to a new report, the 16″ MacBook Pro expected for the fall will have an ultra-narrow bezel. The display will be provided by LG and will have a 3,072×1,920 resolution. Ming Chi Kuo also believes that the 13″ and 15″ models will live on and will get more refreshes next year. We also heard about that rumored $3000 price tag.

Story of the day:

The leaked Geekbench score for the Galaxy Note 10+ is the same as the almost 2 year iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. iPhones are well optimized.

All the major US carriers may offer BOGO deals on Galaxy Note 10

We get a new leaked benchmark for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and… they are almost the same as the 2 year old iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. It also looks like the major carriers will bring BOGO deals with the Note , like the wireless charging mat and Galaxy Buds. These are basically to justify the $1000 price tag.

