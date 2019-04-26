Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G confirmed, AirPods 3 in 2019 & more (video)

Facebook expects FTC fine of at least $3B, Zuckerberg says privacy is ‘central focus’ for future

Facebook has to pay a $3 Billion fine to the Federal Trade of Commissions for their password breaches and privacy issues. The company set aside around $5 Billion in their Q1 Earnings which means they are expecting it and ready to pay it.

This is the Google Pixel 3a!

We have new HD official renders of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL from Evan Blass. We see no design changes from the previous renders. These phones are expected to be announced on May 7th at Google I/O. Price is rumored to be $400-$500.

Third generation Apple AirPods coming by the end of the year, report suggests

According to Ming Chi Kuo we should be getting new AirPods later this year and in early 2020. One of the new models will have a different form factor and a higher price than the current ones. The other design will be an iteration of the current ones with a new price tag. The new design could boost up the market and they could end up shipping 52 million AirPods this year and 75-85M next year.

AT&T CEO expects its 5G prices to be tiered, more expensive for faster speeds

According to AT&T’s CEO, the way 5G networks are going to work is depending on the speed of the connection you get. The higher the speed then the higher the price. However, the higher speeds will be limited to urban areas and it’s going to vary a lot when you enter a rural area.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Note10 confirmed by Verizon, will have 5G

Verizon’s CEO just stated that ‘the Note and the Galaxy coming this year will both have 5G’ which confirms that Samsung is going to give us a Galaxy Note 10 with 5G capabilities

